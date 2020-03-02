'You Should Get Your Facts Right': Anurag Thakur Accuses Media Of Lying About His 'Hate Speech'

Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, said that media persons were "lying" about his hate speech during the Delhi Assembly election and they should "get their facts right".

While speaking at a press conference after attending a meeting with representatives of traders, business and industries associations, the Bharatiya Janta Party leader said, "Kya kaha maine? (What did I say)," when asked about his hate speech case.

On being asked about allegedly chanting the slogan "desh ke gaddaron ko…", Thakur said, "Ye aap log bilkul jhoot bol rahe hain…isliye main tabhi kehta hun…ki media ki jankari jitni hai…Pehle apni jaankari mein sudhar kijiye (You all are lying. That is why I say…first get your facts right)."

He denied commenting on the matter as it is presently being heard in the Delhi High Court but asserted that the media personnel should get their facts right. Half knowledge is dangerous for anyone…)," he added.

Thakur said that action should be taken against those inciting violence leading to the riots in the national capital.

"Jo dange bhadkane mein…ya jo dange mein shamil honge…unke upar kadi karvayi karni chahiye…isme koi sochne wali baat hi nahi hai…(Strict action should be taken against all those who have fuelled violence or participated in the riots…)," he said.

Recently, the Delhi High Court had expressed "anguish" over the fact that the Delhi Police had failed to register FIRs against three BJP leaders for allegedly delivering hate speeches on the CAA-related violence. The court asked the police commissioner to take a "conscious decision" on it.

Also Read: BJP MP Anurag Thakur Chants 'Goli Maaro' At Delhi Election Rally, EC Seeks Report