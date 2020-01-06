Kolkata: BJP MLA Anupam Hazra Booked For Assaulting Man, His Girlfriend At A Pub
Image Credit: India Today (Anupam Hazra – Centre)
BJP MLA Anupam Hazra has been booked for allegedly thrashing a man and molesting his girlfriend at a Kolkata pub on Saturday, January 4. Hazra is a former Trinamool Congress MP.
He has also been booked for snatching the man’s gold chain at a pub on Ho Chi Minh Sarani after a scuffle over clicking selfies with him.
The complainant, Suresh Roy, is a resident of Kasba area. He claimed in his complaint that on Saturday night, he was visiting a pub with his girlfriend and friends, where he met the politician and took selfies with him.
“Roy mentioned in the complaint that sometime after taking selfies with Hazra, the BJP leader came up to the complainant and asked him the reason for clicking his photographs. Roy said Hazra then verbally abused him and punched him on the face,” India Today a senior police officer as saying.
Roy accused Hazra of beating him up, molesting his girlfriend and snatching his gold chain from his neck.
“We are scrutinising CCTV footage of the pub and are also speaking with its manager and people present there during the incident,” the officer said.
However, Hazra dismissed the charges against him and claimed that Roy was “fully drunk” and approached him for a selfie.
“My security guards initially did not allow him (Roy) but when he kept on requesting for a selfie, I told them to let him click it. After taking the selfie, he went to his table,” Hazra said.
“However, one of my security guards saw him taking videos of me from his table and sending them to someone. It was then we complained to the pub manager about it who drove the group away from there,” he added.
Hazra, dismissing all the allegations, said, “There has been no such incident. Because I am a BJP leader, police has registered such a complaint. No officer has contacted me till now.”
