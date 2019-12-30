News

People Across Tamil Nadu Draw Anti-CAA Rangoli, After Chennai Police Detain Kolam Protestors

The Logical Indian Crew

December 30th, 2019 / 1:00 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Image Credit: The Indian Express, India Today 

After the police detained five protestors who took to the streets to make anti CAA rangolis or kolams (rangoli) in Chennai on Sunday morning, people across Tamil Nadu are drawing kolams outside their homes.

On Monday morning, ‘DMK Kolam Protest’ and ‘Kolam against CAA’ was trending on Twitter with hundreds of people uploading pictures of their kolams on Twitter.

In a few hours, similar kolams were drawn outside the residence of DMK leader MK Stalin and Patriarch M Karunanidhi’s house.

Environmental activist Nityanand Jayaraman drew anti-CAA Kolam to celebrate Marghazhi Utsavam and to protest against CAA , NRC at his home in Chennai.

#KolamAgainstCAA Marghazhi decorations at home. Thanks Vishvaja Sambath for the beautiful Kolam. Hope the month of Thai that follows will bring good tidings to this country and all its residents. #CAAProtest

Nityanand Jayaraman ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 29, 2019

Gayathri Kahndhadai, one of those who were detained also posted pictures of men drawing kolams across Tamil Nadu.

In the wake of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, the Chennai Police detained five people for drawing kolams on the streets of Besant Nagar.

The rangolis read “No CAA”, “Vendam [Don’t want] CAA” with white and red powder on the streets. The five detained were identified as Gayathri, Madan, Arthi, Kalyani and Pragathi.

Two lawyers, identified as Yogeshwaran and T Mohan, who went to assist the detainees were also detained.

The police claimed that no permission was given to the protesters to make rangoli in the area.

“We are living in a police state where we have to beg for permission to put a 6-dot kolam,” Gayathri, one of the women who was detained told The News Minute. “This is unfortunate. If they are going to clamp down on dissent on this level, there is going to be unhappiness throughout society,” she added.

The detained individuals were kept at a community hall beside the J5 Shastri Nagar police station in Besant Nagar area.

The police informed that the demonstrators had told them about drawing rangolis between 7 am and 10 am, but permission was not granted. “Though there is nothing wrong in drawing kolams, they cannot do it and obstruct traffic,” a senior police officer told the media.

The official also said that the group was later picked up from Besant Nagar 4th Avenue as they continued to make rangolis draw on the streets and were kept in preventive custody.

Assistant Commissioner Vinoth Shantharam V, who ordered the detention, said that the police had the right to take action as the small group of individuals could grow and disturb the law and order.

The group of protestors were released after about 90 minutes.

The detention, however, began an outrage across the state and by Sunday night more people started making kolams against CAA and NRC and also questioning the police’s action.

Also Read: UP: FIR Against SHO, 5 Other Cops In Bijnor, For 20-Yr-Old’s Death During Anti-CAA Protests

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

