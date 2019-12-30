People Across Tamil Nadu Draw Anti-CAA Rangoli, After Chennai Police Detain Kolam Protestors

After the police detained five protestors who took to the streets to make anti CAA rangolis or kolams (rangoli) in Chennai on Sunday morning, people across Tamil Nadu are drawing kolams outside their homes.

On Monday morning, ‘DMK Kolam Protest’ and ‘Kolam against CAA’ was trending on Twitter with hundreds of people uploading pictures of their kolams on Twitter.

In a few hours, similar kolams were drawn outside the residence of DMK leader MK Stalin and Patriarch M Karunanidhi’s house.

Environmental activist Nityanand Jayaraman drew anti-CAA Kolam to celebrate Marghazhi Utsavam and to protest against CAA , NRC at his home in Chennai.

#KolamAgainstCAA Marghazhi decorations at home. Thanks Vishvaja Sambath for the beautiful Kolam. Hope the month of Thai that follows will bring good tidings to this country and all its residents. #CAAProtest Nityanand Jayaraman ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 29, 2019

Gayathri Kahndhadai, one of those who were detained also posted pictures of men drawing kolams across Tamil Nadu.

Check out the men of Tamil Nadu breaking gender stereotypes to protect our culture and the constitution through #KolamAgainstCAA #KolamProtest pic.twitter.com/yqdqJ5n63G — Gayatri Khandhadai (@gayatrikl) December 29, 2019

In the wake of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, the Chennai Police detained five people for drawing kolams on the streets of Besant Nagar.

The rangolis read “No CAA”, “Vendam [Don’t want] CAA” with white and red powder on the streets. The five detained were identified as Gayathri, Madan, Arthi, Kalyani and Pragathi.

Two lawyers, identified as Yogeshwaran and T Mohan, who went to assist the detainees were also detained.

The police claimed that no permission was given to the protesters to make rangoli in the area.

7 including a boy has been detained by Chennai police for staging Kolam(Rangoli) protest against #CAA_NRC_NPR in Besant Nagar. pic.twitter.com/nwkXw08FVN — Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) December 29, 2019

“We are living in a police state where we have to beg for permission to put a 6-dot kolam,” Gayathri, one of the women who was detained told The News Minute. “This is unfortunate. If they are going to clamp down on dissent on this level, there is going to be unhappiness throughout society,” she added.

Police have detained 5 of us at the community hall outside J5 Shastri Nagar station for puting Kolam art against CAA pic.twitter.com/shhLDhmYqB — Gayatri Khandhadai (@gayatrikl) December 29, 2019

The detained individuals were kept at a community hall beside the J5 Shastri Nagar police station in Besant Nagar area.

Chennai police book group of citizens peacefully protesting against CAA by drawing kolams on the streets @thenewsminute @dhanyarajendran pic.twitter.com/DGJ2J1J90K — Anjana Shekar (@AnjanaShekar) December 29, 2019

The police informed that the demonstrators had told them about drawing rangolis between 7 am and 10 am, but permission was not granted. “Though there is nothing wrong in drawing kolams, they cannot do it and obstruct traffic,” a senior police officer told the media.

The official also said that the group was later picked up from Besant Nagar 4th Avenue as they continued to make rangolis draw on the streets and were kept in preventive custody.

Assistant Commissioner Vinoth Shantharam V, who ordered the detention, said that the police had the right to take action as the small group of individuals could grow and disturb the law and order.

The group of protestors were released after about 90 minutes.

7 people who were detained for putting anti CAA kolams, and 3 lawyers who went to meet the detainees, now released. #CAAProtest #ChennaiProtestsCAA pic.twitter.com/YQ4cFPMK7C — NityanandJayaraman (@NityJayaraman) December 29, 2019

The detention, however, began an outrage across the state and by Sunday night more people started making kolams against CAA and NRC and also questioning the police’s action.

So rangoli is anti-national now ?

Wtf. https://t.co/2o0ggC3Qje — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 29, 2019

Modi police is now arresting students for making rangoli https://t.co/jUmqc6j5Ma — Kapil (@kapsology) December 29, 2019

– Largest Democracy in the world

– A nuclear capable superpower

– $5 trillion economy aspirant

– A rock stable Government…. Is shit scared of Rangoli art. #CAAProtests #CAA_NRC_NPR https://t.co/qOnxgKtfD3 — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) December 29, 2019

