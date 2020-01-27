Indian Americans Take To US Streets Against CAA On Indian Republic Day

On the eve of 71st Republic Day celebration, multiple protests condemning the controversial CAA law took place in the United States.

The Indian Americans held peaceful rallies and marches in various US cities, carrying anti-CAA banners and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They demanded the government should scrap CAA which expedites the process of granting citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted refugees in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, The Indian Express reported.

The protesters reseasoned their demand by mentioning that the new citizenship law violates India's secular fabric.

Slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Hindu, Muslim Sikh, Isai: Aapas Mein Sab Bhai Bhai" were raised in cities - New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Washington DC.

Chicago saw the largest number of anti-CAA protests. The protesters also formed several mile-long human chains. In Washington DC, around 500 Indian Americans marched from a park near White House to the Gandhi Statue in front of the Indian Embassy.

The protests in 30 cities were organised by recently formed Coalition to Stop Genocide, comprising of several organisations like Equality Labs, Black Lives Matter (BLM), Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

Sandeep Pandey, Magsaysay award winner while addressing a gathering said that the crackdown on anti-CAA protesters in India has forced the women to protests and challenge the divisive-communal-fascist agenda of the government.

"It gives hope that the common people can ultimately save democracy and Constitution from a government which is bent upon destroying them," he said.

"Protests happening not only in India but around the world represent a global consensus against the draconian policies of the Modi-Shah government," said Dr Shaik Ubaid from New York.

However, there were few protests held by Indian American in support of the CAA. They said that "India cares for Neighbouring Minorities", and "CAA Won't Impact Indian Citizens." They even congratulated Narendra Modi for taking such a bold step. Anti-CAA protesters outnumbered Pro CAA supporters.

