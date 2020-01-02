UP Police Sends Notice To Man Who Died 6 Years Ago For Causing Violence During Anti CAA Protests

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is sending out notices to about 200 people who have been identified for causing damage to public property during the anti-CAA protests. However, a man who died 6 years ago was also sent a notice by the police, raising doubts over the notices sent.

Notice To Dead Person

Banne Khan, a resident of Firozabad, died 6 years ago was also mentioned in the list of those who caused violence during the protests that stirred the state.

“My father, who died six years ago, has been booked under Sections 107 and 116 of the Code of Criminal Procedure because the police believe he is likely to disturb public tranquillity,” said Banne’s son Mohammad Sarfaraz Khan.

The notice read, “Banne Khan has to appear before the City Magistrate and will have to take bail by filing a bond of Rs 10 lakh.”

“They said my father must appear before a magistrate and apply for bail within seven days, else he would be arrested. They scolded me when I showed them his death certificate,” Sarfaraz said.

Others On The List

A 90-year-old Shufi Ansar Hussain also made it to the list of those who caused damage during the protests.

Ansar has been engaged in the service of Jama Masjid for the last 58 years.

Apart from Ansar, a 93-year-old Fasahat Mir Khan, a well-known social worker is also on the list.

In another case, a 20-year-old Lucknow resident, Samad Anwar, who was on his way to bury his grandfather was picked up by the police. The Lucknow administration has served a notice to Samad Anwar for damaging public property during the protests.

As the violence broke out, Samad fell down on the road and police started chasing the crowd. Police mistook him for a protester and assumed he was part of the crowd and arrested him.

Samad Anwar is an asthma patient and was taken to a hospital after his health worsened. Considering his condition, police released him but have now served him a notice.

His father Mujeeb Anwar told the media that he is a government employee while his son Samad works as a driver at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

Samad’s photos are now on posters issued by the police in which he has been identified as a protester for causing damage to public property. According to the notice sent to Samad, he will have to provide an explanation of his involvement with the mob and why the government should not take action against him.

