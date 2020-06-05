Another Elephant Found Dead In Kerala, Could Have Died From Cracker-Filled Food

After the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala shocked the world, yet another case of elephant death has been reported from the state. The body of a young female elephant was found in the forests in Kollam district. This elephant too had died in a similar manner - possibly by consuming something filled with crackers.

Although it is not confirmed, a post-mortem report revealed that the elephant suffered fractures in the jaw that "could have been through something it consumed". A chemical analysis report is yet to come out. "We suspect it to be crackers," a senior forest official told NDTV.

The body was found near a stream in the Pathanapuram forests. She was very weak and we could not tranquilise her. We did try to give her some medication but she moved away a few kilometres. The next day, she had collapsed," a senior forest official said.

A pregnant wild elephant in Kerala died on May 27 after she ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers that was allegedly offered to her by some locals. The elephant, which originally belonged to Silent Valley National Park (SVNP), Palakkad, remained calm despite being in excruciating pain.

The cracker explosion burned her tongue and mouth. Reportedly, she walked around in the village, in searing pain and hunger, unable to eat anything due to her injuries.

The elephant eventually walked up to the Velliyar River and stood there. She died at 4 pm on May 17, standing in the water, after hours of attempts by the officials to rescue her.

