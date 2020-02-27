News

26-Yr-Old Intelligence Bureau Officer Attacked And Killed, His Body Dumped In A Drain By Mob In Delhi Violence

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 27 Feb 2020 8:42 AM GMT
Image Credits: Outlook India

While returning home, he was allegedly stone-pelted, attacked and brutally beaten to death by a violent mob on Chand Bagh bridge. Later, his body was thrown in a drain by the mob.

An Intelligence Officer's body was recovered from a drain in North Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday, February 27.

26-year-old Ankit Sharma was working as a Security Assistant in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). In 2017, Ankit had joined the Bureau and was training as a driver.

While returning home, he was allegedly hit with stones, attacked and brutally beaten to death by a violent mob on Chand Bagh bridge. Later, his body was reportedly thrown in a drain by the mob.

A resident of Khajuri Khas locality in northeast Delhi, Sharma had been missing since Tuesday evening.

Sharma's father Devendra, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, said he returned home around 5.30 pm on Tuesday and soon left to assess the situation in the area.

Later, when a search operation was conducted by the police and fire department, his body was recovered and taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital for an autopsy.

The family of the Intelligence Bureau Officer also revealed that Ankit's body had stab wounds, and his throat was slashed. There was only one bullet wound. Ankit's body was found buried down in the drain with stones.

Police officials have reported that they are still investigating how he was killed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responding to the series of incidents that lead to the death of the young officer in a tweet said, " Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. 20 people have already lost their lives. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering. Praying that we recover from this tragedy soon and work together to undo the damage done to people n communities."

The Delhi High Court that has been hearing a petition on Delhi violence described the death of the officer as "very unfortunate." The court also directed the highest functionaries in the state and the central government to personally meet the victims and their families.

Violent clashes broke out in North East Delhi's Maujpur, Bhajanpura, and Jafrabad area after two groups of men - one supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and another opposing the law collided leaving at least 35 people dead and over 200 injured since Sunday, February 27.

Also Read: High Court Judge S Muralidhar Who Ordered Delhi Police To File FIR Against BJP Leaders Transferred

