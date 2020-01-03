480 Million Mammals, Birds And Reptiles Killed In Recent Australia Bushfires

Nearly 480 million mammals, birds, and reptiles were killed due to the Australia bushfires, which have been engulfing the continent since September 2019, Ecologists at the University of Sydney told News.com.au. Almost 8,000 of these animals are believed to be koalas.

As of yesterday morning, January 2, over 130 bushfires were raging in New South Wales and Victoria.

This is what our firefighters have been up against for the past months. They are working to save our lives and we will never forget that. I’m extremely thankful for all of you and praying that you will stay safe. #nswbushfire #AustraliaBurning #AustraliaBushfires pic.twitter.com/PGcI3pozpK — zoe 🤠 (@zoettinkler) January 3, 2020

Animals that live in this area include koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, possums, wombats, and echidnas.

While the bushfires have destroyed some 1,400 homes, at least 18 people have lost their lives. Across five states, over 9.9 million acres have been razed by the increasing flames.

According to Tracy Burgess, a volunteer at Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services, a major cause of concern is that rescuers are not getting as many animal patients as expected.

“Our concern is that they don’t come into care because they’re not there anymore, basically,” she told Reuters.

As many as four thousand people are trapped on the foreshore of the encircled seaside town of Mallacoota, as smoke turned day to night.😢

people have been forced to flee and seek shelter on the beach.#Tiredearth #AustraliaBurns #AustraliaFires #Australiabushfires #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/onHCFS5IQu — Rebecca Herbert (@RebeccaH2020) December 31, 2019

A number of rescuers have shared images and videos of dehydrated and burned animals, many of which are being looked after by local residents.

Poor koalas, the bush fires in Australia are killing them.pic.twitter.com/ECgMYYdJNl — Hear Me Roar (@Stop_Trump20) December 28, 2019

Up to 30% of koalas in New South Wales have died due to the fires, Federal environment minister Sussan Ley told ABC Radio.

According to Nature Conservation Council ecologist Mark Graham, koalas tend to eat leaves from eucalyptus trees, which are highly flammable. He also said that koalas are not able to move very fast and hence cannot escape the fires.

An eyewitness shared footage of dozens of kangaroos hopping up a smoky hill as the bush fire crisis continued in Australia, Monday, December 30. (Reuters) pic.twitter.com/IAS2HmMh2T — The Voice of America (@VOANews) December 31, 2019

“The fires have burned so hot and so fast that there has been significant mortality of animals in the trees, but there is such a big area now that is still on fire and still burning that we will probably never find the bodies,” Graham said.

Australia: rescued Koalas settle into local homes temporarily during the South Australian bush fires | Guardian | Dec 2019 pic.twitter.com/DQwf2aV4IJ — redball (@redball2) December 27, 2019

In remote areas of southeastern Australia, food and fuel have begun to run out. Through the week, weather conditions are expected to become worse.

Also Read: Video| Famous Koala Bear Rescued From Australian Bushfires Is No More, Species Declared Functionally Extinct