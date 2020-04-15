Anganwadi Worker Attacked By Eight Men For Asking To Stay Indoor During COVID-19 Lockdown

An Anganwadi worker on the COVID-19 duty was attacked by a group of men at Bidarahalli tanda of Nyamathi taluk in Karnataka.



The eight men had recently returned from Bengaluru to Bidarahalli tanda district and Shashikala Bai had advised them not to venture outside as they may get quarantined from returning from an infected zone.

On being suggested to stay indoors, the furious mob attacked her at her home, reported The New Indian Express.

According to the reports, Shashikala suffered injuries and was later admitted to the general hospital at Honnali after getting first aid at Savalanga CHC.

Honnali-Nyamathi MLA and Political Secretary to the Chief Minister M P Renukacharya visited the worker at the hospital.

The minister directed the Superintendent of Police to investigate the matter and initiate criminal action against the accused.

India is gearing up to live through the second phase of the COVID-19 shutdown, the lockdown 2.0, where the people have been asked to stay home, longer, in a bid to break the chain of the virus transmission that would aid in flattening the coronavirus curve in the country.

However, several reports from across the country of the police officers being attacked and beaten up, the front-line corona warriors being assaulted and stigmatised by the lockdown violators have been constantly making the headlines.

It is imperative to treat the health workers who work on a grass root level to create awareness on the coronavirus situation, as the unsung heroes who are also putting their lives at risk.

