News

Andhra Pradesh: 40,000 Women In Self Help Groups Stitch Affordable Masks At Rs 3.5 Each

The first batch of masks which contained 7.28 lakh masks were distributed by the women groups on April 20.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   22 April 2020 10:26 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-22T15:58:37+05:30
Written By : Navya Singh | Edited By : Vinay Prabhakar | Written By :  Anisha Jain  
Andhra Pradesh: 40,000 Women In Self Help Groups Stitch Affordable Masks At Rs 3.5 Each

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy, last week, had ordered for the distribution of 3 masks per head in the state and free distribution of masks in hotspots.

This posed as a major employment opportunity for women self help groups who are familiar with tailoring. The project requires 16 crore face masks to be made. Over 40,000 women have been working on these masks which are being made at the rate of ₹3.5 and the average a woman is earning due to this scheme is about ₹500 a day.

The first batch of masks which contained 7.28 lakh masks were distributed by the women groups on April 20.

The total production requires nearly 1.5 crore metres of cloth, of which 20 lakh metres has already been provided to the women by the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers' Cooperative Society (APCO). The state initiative is being assisted by the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), reported Mumbai Mirror.

The production is only expected to increase in the coming days and this initiative serves well to aid the pandemic crisis, while at the same time providing employment opportunities to thousands of women and helping them get through the tough times.

The distribution is aimed at red zones first, and then the orange and green zones will be covered.

Also Read: With Five More COVID-19 Hospitals, Odisha Increases Capacity To 5,000 Beds

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditor
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

[Watch] Bihar Home Guard

News[Watch] Bihar Home Guard 'Punished' For Asking Agricultural Officer For Lockdown Pass

Andhra Pradesh: 40,000 Women In Self Help Groups Stitch Affordable Masks At Rs 3.5 Each

NewsAndhra Pradesh: 40,000 Women In Self Help Groups Stitch Affordable Masks At Rs 3.5 Each

Assam Govt Gives Rs 2,000 Each To 86,000 Migrant Workers Stranded Across India

NewsAssam Govt Gives Rs 2,000 Each To 86,000 Migrant Workers Stranded Across India

Bihar Officer Gives Special Travel Pass To BJP MLA, Suspended For Embarrassing Nitish Kumar

NewsBihar Officer Gives Special Travel Pass To BJP MLA, Suspended For Embarrassing Nitish Kumar

With Five More COVID-19 Hospitals, Odisha Increases Capacity To 5,000 Beds

NewsWith Five More COVID-19 Hospitals, Odisha Increases Capacity To 5,000 Beds

US Crude Oil Prices Falls Below Zero, How Does It Affect You?

NewsUS Crude Oil Prices Falls Below Zero, How Does It Affect You?