Andhra Pradesh To Introduce Legislation For Time-Bound Trials In Corruption Cases

The government of Andhra Pradesh will be framing new legislation to ensure speedy trials in corruption cases.

Confirming the same, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said strict laws should be brought in to eradicate corruption and legislation on the lines of Disha Act would be brought in to fix a timeline for completing the trial in corruption cases, reported The News Minute.

The decision came after the CM held a meeting with representatives from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, where they presented their report on 'good governance', identifying the grey areas of corruption in government departments

Discussing the issue of delay in the trial of corruption cases, the CM said many cases earlier have taken more than 25 years to be resolved. Therefore, framing a strict law is important to take strict and timely action to uproot corruption.

"Even if an employee is caught red-handed taking bribes, the case is being dragged for a long period and in some cases, even for over 25 years. To stop this, we have to bring in legislation on the lines of Disha Bill, fixing the timeline for trial. We should eradicate corruption at the top level and it should percolate down the line," Reddy as quoted.

Functioning of Anti Corruption Bureau call centre number 14440, judicial preview, reverse tendering and other issues on eradicating corruption were also discussed in the meeting.

The officials have been directed to divert all the complaints on corruption coming to 1092 to ACB toll-free number 14440, the service which was started a year back, as it also covers village secretariat and upwards.

During the meeting, the officials also informed the CM about the number of projects that have been sent for a judicial preview for the year, that includes 45 of them worth ₹14,285 crore.

