Smart Boards, Uniforms, Textbooks: Jagan Govt's Announces Modernisation Of 15,715 Andhra Schools

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 11 March 2020 8:05 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-11T13:43:49+05:30
Image Credits: YSJagan/Facebook

Andhra Pradesh CM has assured that the modernisation works should be completed before the beginning of the next academic year, June.

As many as 15,715 schools in Andhra Pradesh are set to get smart TVs for digital teaching as a part of government's Nadu-Nedu programme targetted at modernising in the state government schools.

It is also going to introduce the English language as a medium of instruction from Class 1 to Class 6 from the next academic year, said AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. At a review meeting on March 10, Jagan said that the modernisation works should be completed before the beginning of the next academic year, June.

He asked the officials to prepare a detailed plan of action and the status of the works undertaken under the programme by the next meeting. Jagan asserted that he would be monitoring the development of infrastructure in schools from the next meeting onwards.

The officials have even displayed the uniforms, belts, bags, three pairs of uniforms, notebooks, textbooks, shoes, and socks that will be given to the students.

When asked about the implementation of Jagannanna Gormudda (midday meal) programme and the maintenance of toilets in schools, the chief minister said that the officials are closely monitoring through the app launched for the programmes and water tankers have been provided to the schools which do not have water facility.

