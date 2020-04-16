Andaman and Nicobar Islands Defeat COVID-19, Record Recovery Of All 11 Patients

In a huge success, 11 out of 11 COVID-19 positive cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have now recovered. However, vigilance and security measures are will continue to be in place as per the guidelines issued by the Central government.

Andaman and Nicobar has become the first Union Territory in India to record the recovery of all its COVID-19 positive patients.



11 out of 11 positive cases recovered: Chetan Sanghi, Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XJccIpllKT — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

On April 15, ten people from the Islands, who tested positive for the COVID-19 after they attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month had recovered.

The patients had come from Delhi to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24 on different flights. After they landed at the Port Blair airport, they were admitted to hospital as they exhibited coronavirus symptoms.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands had a total of 11 coronavirus cases and recorded no deaths.

Some good development while #AndamanFightsCOVID19



All ten earlier positive cases are now negative after treatment. They will be shifted from hospital to institutional quarantine for 2 weeks.#StayHomeSaveLives — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) April 9, 2020

The UT administration has been 'pool testing' the samples of suspected COVID-19 patients to minimize the number of test kits used due to acute shortage of kits across the country. This makes them the first union territory is the first to do so in the country.

The process includes testing multiple swab samples in a single test. If the combined sample tests positive for the virus, the samples are then tested individually to find out who has the infection. This process reduces the number of test kits used, compared to the testing of individual samples.

Doing more with less is important while #AndamanFightsCOVID19



We pool samples thus using one fourth of test kits. Thus more tests on average in our islands.#StayAtHome — Chetan Sanghi (@ChetanSanghi) April 10, 2020

Also Read: Goa Likely To Become First State To Defeat COVID-19, No New Cases Since April 4