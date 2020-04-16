News

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Defeat COVID-19, Record Recovery Of All 11 Patients

Navya Singh
India   |   Published : 16 April 2020 12:26 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-16T19:34:24+05:30
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Defeat COVID-19, Record Recovery Of All 11 Patients

Image Credit: News18, Andaman tourism

Andaman and Nicobar has become the first Union Territory in India to record the recovery of all its COVID-19 positive patients.

In a huge success, 11 out of 11 COVID-19 positive cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands have now recovered. However, vigilance and security measures are will continue to be in place as per the guidelines issued by the Central government.

On April 15, ten people from the Islands, who tested positive for the COVID-19 after they attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month had recovered.

The patients had come from Delhi to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24 on different flights. After they landed at the Port Blair airport, they were admitted to hospital as they exhibited coronavirus symptoms.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands had a total of 11 coronavirus cases and recorded no deaths.

The UT administration has been 'pool testing' the samples of suspected COVID-19 patients to minimize the number of test kits used due to acute shortage of kits across the country. This makes them the first union territory is the first to do so in the country.

The process includes testing multiple swab samples in a single test. If the combined sample tests positive for the virus, the samples are then tested individually to find out who has the infection. This process reduces the number of test kits used, compared to the testing of individual samples.

