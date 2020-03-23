News

Anand Mahindra Donates 100% Salary To Small Businesses, Offers Resorts For Hospitals

Navya Singh
Published : 23 March 2020
Anand Mahindra Donates 100% Salary To Small Businesses, Offers Resorts For Hospitals

Anand Mahindra warned that the spread of the virus could "put a huge strain on medical infrastructure" which could result in an increasing need for temporary hospitals and equipment.

In a bid to strengthen the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to extend help and support to the government.

The industrialist shared his fears that India has already reached 'Stage 3' of the community transmission of the pandemic.

Mahindra has warned that the spread of the virus could "put a huge strain on medical infrastructure" which could result in an increasing need for temporary hospitals and equipment.

He also offered his company's resorts as temporary care facilities, and assured that his projects team is fully equipped to help the government or the forces in creating ad-hoc care facilities.

He also announced that the Mahindra Group will soon start the manufacturing facilities that can make ventilators.

Sharing his views on the current situation, the billionaire asserted that a lockdown over the next few weeks is extremely necessary as it will help flatten the curve and reduce the pressure on the country's healthcare infrastructure.

He also asserted that the Mahindra Foundation, which is the group's corporate social responsibility (CSR) team, would create a fund to help the stakeholders who have been worst affected in the value chain, including small businesses and self-employed people.

The industrialist also announced that the Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the small businesses and self-employed people who have been affected the most in the economy.

Mahindra offered 100 per cent of his salary to the fund, with further additions that will be added later and urged others from different sectors to voluntarily contribute to the cause.

Earlier, Anand Mahindra had tweeted: "The coronavirus pandemic will leave behind a global recession with small businesses, self-employed and daily wagers taking the worst hit."

Also Read: 'India's Economy Will Be A Blockbuster Film With Happy Ending': Anand Mahindra At World Economic Forum

