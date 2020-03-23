Anand Mahindra Donates 100% Salary To Small Businesses, Offers Resorts For Hospitals

In a bid to strengthen the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to extend help and support to the government.

The industrialist shared his fears that India has already reached 'Stage 3' of the community transmission of the pandemic.

Going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in Stage 3 of transmission.

—Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure (1/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

Mahindra has warned that the spread of the virus could "put a huge strain on medical infrastructure" which could result in an increasing need for temporary hospitals and equipment.

He also offered his company's resorts as temporary care facilities, and assured that his projects team is fully equipped to help the government or the forces in creating ad-hoc care facilities.

—Our Projects team stands ready to assist the Govt/Army in erecting temporary care facilities. —The Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in our value chain (small businesses & the self employed) (4/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

He also announced that the Mahindra Group will soon start the manufacturing facilities that can make ventilators.



—To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.

—At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities. (3/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

Sharing his views on the current situation, the billionaire asserted that a lockdown over the next few weeks is extremely necessary as it will help flatten the curve and reduce the pressure on the country's healthcare infrastructure.



—A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve & moderate the peak pressure on medical care. —However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals & we have a scarcity of ventilators. (2/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

He also asserted that the Mahindra Foundation, which is the group's corporate social responsibility (CSR) team, would create a fund to help the stakeholders who have been worst affected in the value chain, including small businesses and self-employed people.



The industrialist also announced that the Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the small businesses and self-employed people who have been affected the most in the economy.

Mahindra offered 100 per cent of his salary to the fund, with further additions that will be added later and urged others from different sectors to voluntarily contribute to the cause.

—We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the Fund. I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems (5/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

Earlier, Anand Mahindra had tweeted: "The coronavirus pandemic will leave behind a global recession with small businesses, self-employed and daily wagers taking the worst hit."

Also Read: 'India's Economy Will Be A Blockbuster Film With Happy Ending': Anand Mahindra At World Economic Forum