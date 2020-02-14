News

[Watch] "I Will Not Love Or Have A Love Marriage": Amravati College Makes Girls Take Valentine's Day Pledge

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 14 Feb 2020 10:35 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-14T18:04:38+05:30
[Watch] "I Will Not Love Or Have A Love Marriage": Amravati College Makes Girls Take Valentine

Image Credit: Vinod Jagdale/Twitter

The students were forced to keep away from any kind of love affair and practise love marriage.

In a bizarre incident, the students of Mahila Arts and Commerce College in Amravati were forced to take a pledge on Valentine's Day on Friday. They were compelled to keep away from any kind of love affair and practise love marriage.

The pledge, 'I pledge that I totally trust my parents. So in view of the events that took place in front of me, I will not love or have a love marriage. I will not marry a man who will take dowry. Due to social conditions, even if my family gets me married anywhere, as a future mother, I will not take dowry from my future daughter-in-law. Similarly, I will not give any dowry to the girl. I pledge this as a social duty,' was a part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp.

As per reports, the college administration said that the students were forced to take the pledge. However, further reports claimed that the students took the absurd pledge to curb violence against women, Republic reported.


Also Read: 'We Were Molested By Drunk Men': Delhi's Gargi College Girls Report Mass Harassment At College Event Inside Campus

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
  • Send
    • Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

This Man Travelled Across Country To Visit Families Of Pulwama Martyrs For Unusual Tribute

NewsThis Man Travelled Across Country To Visit Families Of Pulwama Martyrs For Unusual Tribute

UP Police Slaps Dr Kafeel Khan With NSA

NewsUP Police Slaps Dr Kafeel Khan With NSA

Bajrang Dal Valentine

NewsBajrang Dal To Give Lesson In 'Patriotism' To Couples On Valentine's Day

Gujarat College Forces 68 Girls To Remove Underwear, Prove They Are Not Menstruating

NewsGujarat College Forces 68 Girls To Remove Underwear, Prove They Are Not Menstruating

[Watch] "I Will Not Love Or Have A Love Marriage": Amravati College Makes Girls Take Valentine

News[Watch] "I Will Not Love Or Have A Love Marriage": Amravati College Makes Girls Take Valentine's Day Pledge

We Will Never Forget: Ghastly Pulwama Terror Attack On India

NewsWe Will Never Forget: Ghastly Pulwama Terror Attack On India's CRPF Jawans That Shook The Nation