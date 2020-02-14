[Watch] "I Will Not Love Or Have A Love Marriage": Amravati College Makes Girls Take Valentine's Day Pledge

In a bizarre incident, the students of Mahila Arts and Commerce College in Amravati were forced to take a pledge on Valentine's Day on Friday. They were compelled to keep away from any kind of love affair and practise love marriage.

The pledge, 'I pledge that I totally trust my parents. So in view of the events that took place in front of me, I will not love or have a love marriage. I will not marry a man who will take dowry. Due to social conditions, even if my family gets me married anywhere, as a future mother, I will not take dowry from my future daughter-in-law. Similarly, I will not give any dowry to the girl. I pledge this as a social duty,' was a part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp.



As per reports, the college administration said that the students were forced to take the pledge. However, further reports claimed that the students took the absurd pledge to curb violence against women, Republic reported.





