Statements Like 'Goli Maro' Should Not Have Been Made: Amit Shah On Delhi Elections

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a massive defeat in the Delhi Assembly Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, February 13, said that BJP leaders should have refrained from remarks like "goli maaro" (shoot them) and "Indo-Pak" match in the election campaigns. He added that these comments may have resulted in the party's loss in the elections.



"Statements like 'goli maro' and 'Indo-Pak match' should not have been made. Our party has distanced itself from such remarks," Shah said at a Delhi event organised by a news channel.

"It is possible that our performance may have suffered because of this," he added.

In a landslide victory, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, while BJP only won eight seats.

However, he added that the BJP does not fight elections only for victory or defeat but believes in expanding its ideology through the polls. He added that his assessment of the Delhi polls went wrong but said that the polls were not affected by the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Furthermore, the Union Minister said that anyone who wishes to discuss issues pertaining to CAA with him can seek an appointment from his office. He added that they will be given time within three days.

He defended CAA and said that it was not discriminatory towards any religion.

"We have never discriminated against anyone on the ground of religion. There is no provision in the CAA which says that citizenship of Muslims will be revoked. Don't just criticise CAA, but discuss it on the basis of merits. CAA is neither anti-Muslim nor anti-minority," he said.

He added that no decision has been made by the government regarding the proposed all-India National Register of Citizens.

Also Read: Elections Over, Its Time For Aam Aadmi Party To Walk The Talk