[Video] 'We May Have Made Mistakes, But What Did Opposition Do?': Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the government may have made some mistakes or fallen short (kam pad gaye honge) while tackling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the migrant workers' crisis, but its commitment was clear.

Reminding that the BJP government announced a massive package of Rs 1,70,000 crore, Amit Shah asked the Opposition what did it do or contirbute to tackle the situation.

Criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his interactions with economists and industrialists, Shah said that the Congress never did anything during disasters that the country has faced over the years except for "interviews".

"Humsein galti hui hogi, hum kahin kam pad gaye honge, kuch nahin kar paaye honge. Magar aapne kya kiya. Koi Sweden mein baat karta hai, angrezi mein, desh ki corona ke ladai ladne ke liye. Koi America mein baat karta hai. Aapne kya kiya, yeh hisaab toh janta ke desh ko do jara," the minister said while addressing a virtual rally for Odisha from New Delhi.

Home Minister was seen blaming the opposition parties for doing nothing for the country or its people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

