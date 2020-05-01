UP: Man Who Got Tested For Coronavirus Abandoned On Road By Ambulance, Inquiry Ordered

A tuberculosis patient was reportedly left on the road after getting discharged from a hospital in Greater Noida on April 30, where he had undergone a coronavirus test, prompting an inquiry into the incident.



On April 20, the middle-aged man was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) over suspicion of being COVID-19 positive, but the results were negative. He was discharged on Thursday, April 29, and the ambulance that was supposed to take him home allegedly dropped him on a road in Dadri, officials said.

"As soon as the information was received, officials of the local health department (CHC, Dadri) and police reached the spot and admitted him back to the GIMS through 102 ambulances." He further added that "We are trying to ascertain the details of the ambulance responsible for the insensitive action. An inquiry has been initiated into the incident and strict action will be ensured," NDTV quoted Chief Medical Officer, DK Ohri, of Gautam Buddh Nagar, as saying.

"District Magistrate Suhas L Y has ordered an inquiry by ADM (LA) and directed that strict action be taken against the ambulance and other personnel responsible for such irresponsible action," Ohri added.

