Bihar: CPI, RJD Activists 'Purify' Ambedkar Statue After Union Minister Giriraj Singh Garlands It

In a case of 'reverse untouchability', a statue of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Begusarai district of Bihar was 'purified' with 'Gangajal' by the Communist Party of India(CPI) and Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) activists on Saturday, February 15, after Union Minister Giriraj Singh garlanded it during a BJP programme the previous day.

A video clip of the incident was also shared on social media, in which the workers can be seen carrying a bucket and sprinkling water on the statue. They also chanted 'Jai Bheem' and raised slogans praising Phule(19th-century social reformer couple Jyotiba and Savitribai).

Bihar: CPI (Communist Party of India) & RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers washed the statue of BR Ambedkar (in pic 3), after Union Minister Giriraj Singh garlanded the statue in Begusarai. (14.02.2020) pic.twitter.com/opwCPqpaAN — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020