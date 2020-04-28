Locals Protest Cremation Of COVID-19 Suspect, Attack Police, Doctors In Haryana

In a shocking incident, residents of a village in Haryana's Ambala reportedly attacked the police and the doctors, on Monday, in an attempt to disrupt the cremation of a COVID-19 suspect.

According to the reports, residents of Chandpura village defying the lockdown norms, gathered in huge numbers to protest against the cremation of an elderly woman who died at a civic hospital in Ambala.

They threw stones at the doctors and also damaged an ambulance, reported NDTV.

However, the cremation was carried out after the police officials dispersed the violent crowd.

#WATCH Haryana: A clash broke out between police & locals after the body of an elderly woman, possibly infected with #COVID19, was brought to the designated cremation ground in Chandpura, Ambala. (27.04.20) pic.twitter.com/BQEXHOAkxx — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

"The woman had asthma and on Monday afternoon she started facing difficulty in maintaining oxygen saturation. She died while undergoing treatment. We collected her samples for COVID-19 testing and after following the due procedure and SOPs we released her body for the cremation at a designated place to the district administration," said civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh.

The doctors had abided by all the safety procedural guidelines required during the cremation of a COVID-19 suspect/patient.

"The villagers unnecessarily opposed the cremation," Dr Singh added.

Ambala Cantonment DSP Ram Kumar said that the place was the designated cremation ground for COVID-19 and suspected cases. So, as soon as the body was brought for cremation, around 200-400 people gathered, fearing the cremation would spread the virus in that area, reported Outlook.

The officials tried to calm the situation but the mob started throwing stones at doctors and policemen.

"We had to use some force to disperse the crowd," DSP Ram Kumar said.

He also said that a case will be filed against the residents for flouting the lockdown guidelines amid coronavirus scare and violating social distancing norms.

Last week, the Central government had said assaults on healthcare professionals who are on the frontline to combat the coronavirus pandemic, will be a non-bailable offence and will carry imprisonment up to seven years and a hefty fine.

