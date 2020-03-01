"India Is A Secular Country, Can't Divide Hindus And Muslims": Amartya Sen On Delhi Violence

Nobel laureate Indian economist Amartya Sen on Saturday, February 29, expressed concern over the gruesome Delhi violence and reiterated that India is a secular country where people cannot be divided into religious lines.

Delivering a lecture at an event in West Bengal's Bolpur, the economist said the reasons for the failure of the police to maintain the law and order situation in the state should be investigated. Whether it was inefficiency or connivance on the part of government needs to be scrutinised.

"I am very much worried that it happened in the nation's capital. If minorities are tortured there, and police failed or can't discharge their duties, it is a matter of serious concern. It is reported that those who died or were tortured are mostly Muslims. India is a secular country we can't divide Hindus and Muslims. As an Indian citizen, I can't help but worry," The New Indian Express quoted Sen as saying.

Also commenting on the timing of Justice S Muralidhar's transfer, he said it was natural to question government's hurried action. "I personally know him," the Nobel laureate said. "It is natural to raise questions, but I can't pass any judgment."

Reacting to the news of a Bangladeshi student being forced to leave the country over alleged participation in anti-government activities, he said "I have no detailed information. As per newspaper reports, I have not yet found any strong reason why she should be deported from the country."

The national capital witnessed one of the worst communal riots when people supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act clashed with a group opposing the law in North East Delhi's Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura and Gokulpuri.

At least 45 people were killed and over 200 injured during the violence.

Justice S Muralidhar who was hearing the case on Delhi violence was transferred from the Delhi High Court a day after he had pulled up Delhi police and asked it to register FIRs against the BJP leaders who made provocative speeches.

