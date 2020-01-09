News

Citizenship Based On Religion May Harm Human Rights: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 9th, 2020 / 5:42 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Image Credit: Zee News

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen criticised the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that it violates the constitutional provisions, on Tuesday, January 7.

“The  Citizenship (Amendment) Act that has been passed in my judgment should be turned down by the Supreme Court on the grounds that it is unconstitutional because you cannot have certain types of fundamental human rights linking citizenship with religious differences,” the Nobel laureate said at the Infosys Science Foundation event in Bengaluru.

“What really should matter for deciding citizenship is the person’s birthplace, where they lived and so on,” Sen said. Mentioning that the citizenship based on religion was discussed in the constituent assembly, Sen said it was decided that “using religion for the purpose of discrimination of this kind will not be acceptable.”

He, however, agreed that a Hindus in other countries are ill-treated and deserve sympathy. “The citizenship has to be independent, of religion but take cognisance of the sufferings and other issues into account,” Sen said.

The Nobel laureate also said that the Supreme Court should void the contentious Act.

Speaking about the masked mob attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Sen said that he was “appalled” by the violence on the university campus and accused the administration of failing to prevent the attacks.

“I am appalled that communication between the administration and the police would be so delayed that ill-treatment of students could go on for quite some time without being prevented by forces of law and order. That the establishment of the university cannot prevent outsiders from coming in and creating such bloody violence within the campus,” Sen said.

Also Read: Centre Moves Supreme Court Seeking Transfer Of All Anti-CAA Pleas From High Court

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Nobel Laureate, JNU Alumnus Abhijit Banerjee “Really Worried” About Youth Resorting To Violence

Humanity Now A Religion: Bethune College, Kolkata Introduces An Option Of Choosing ‘Humanity’ As A Religion

Transgender Bill 2018

Transgender Bill 2018: Know Why The Bill Is Regressive & Does More Harm Than Good

Bihar School Caste

Bihar: Students Of Govt School Allegedly Made To Sit In Different Classes Based On Religion & Caste

Ashok Rao Kavi

“Don’t Need To Dissociate Myself From My Religion To Be A Gay,” One Of India’s First Gay Rights Activists

Kofi Annan

Kofi Annan, Former UN Secretary General And Nobel Laureate Passes Away At 80

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Opinion: JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Is A Walking Controversy

News

BJP Veteran Murli Manohar Joshi Demands JNU VC’s Removal; Calls His Attitude ‘Deplorable’

News

Delhi Sweeps India’s Top 10 Government Schools Ranking With Three Schools In The List

Exclusive

Women In Bengaluru Allege BJP Workers Forcing Them To Sign Pro-CAA Petitions

News

JNU Students Detained, Lathi-Charged While Marching Towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

News

[Video] BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Predicted Delhi Election Date In Viral Video, Weeks Before Official Announcement

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.