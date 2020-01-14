Amaravati: Protests Continue Against Multiple Capital Proposal By Jagan Government
As anti-CAA protests rage across the nation, protestors in Amaravati have been fighting for their cause for nearly a month now.
Backed by the erstwhile Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the farmers from the region have been protesting against Jaganmohan Reddy government's proposal of decentralizing the capital, Amaravati.
The state government has proposed to set up Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh.
In 2014, more than 28,000 farmers had pooled their land towards the construction and development of Amaravati.
During his term (2014-19), Naidu had proposed a start-up hub, and three grand structures for the secretariat, assembly and a high court in Amaravati.
The 1,700-acre start-up hub in Amaravati, among other projects, was recently scrapped by the YSR Congress Party government.
The protesting farmers fear they will suffer a financial setback if the capital is moved from Amaravati.
On Sunday, Naidu's wife N Bhuvaneswari said that her family would skip Sankranti celebrations, in view of the ongoing situation in Amaravati.
"Everyone in Amaravati is under distress. At such a time, we have decided that it will not be right for us to celebrate the festival. We have decided to stand in support of farmers and women in the region instead. They are demanding their rights. I request everyone to come forward and support their movement," The News Minute quoted her as saying.
#Chandrababunaidu family not to celebrate #Pongal2020 .— P Pavan (@pavanmirror) January 12, 2020
His wife Bhubaneswari says the family took the decision in view of #AmaravatiFarmers agitation.#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/dyEw3gWDLO
Allegations of violence by the Andhra Pradesh police against women protesters in Amaravati has also surfaced.
The National Commission for Women, sent a fact-finding team on Sunday to probe these allegations.
Met with the members of the @NCWIndia team, along with representatives of the #Amaravati JAC. Briefed them on the incidents of violation of #rights & #dignity of women by the #Police in the #Capital Region. Submitted a representation seeking action against the erring officers. pic.twitter.com/OwkBP5mTVe— Jay Galla (@JayGalla) January 12, 2020
According to the allegations, the police, on Friday had resorted to lathi-charge against the women protesters who thronged the Durga temple, against the restrictions imposed by the police. Sloganeering against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had occurred following which the police beat them up, dragged and arrested them.
The violence was called out by the Opposition party which was of the opinion that the police are detaining the women beyond 6 pm, which is against the rules.
Several TDP members took to Twitter and complained to the NCW about the alleged misbehaviour by the Andhra Pradesh police.
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma took to twitter to respond to these complaints.
"Getting hundreds of messages that women participating in peaceful protest on farmers' issue in Amravati are being taken to the police station and are in detention beyond 6 pm. Andhra Pradesh CM, please tell your police to let women go back to their homes. Sending a team to meet women farmers."
The NGT during its ruling further stated that, if the #development of #Amaravati Capital city is stopped, it would not only #jeopardize the financial interest of the state, but also have drastic impact on #environment & #ecology of the area. #SaveAmaravati #SaveAndhraPradesh(2/2) pic.twitter.com/6rNikdL7ae— Jay Galla (@JayGalla) January 13, 2020
Taking to twitter, Guntur MP from the TDP, Galla Jayadev, stated that ''if the development of Amaravati Capital city is stopped, it would not only jeopardize the financial interest of the state, but also have drastic impact on environment & ecology of the area.''
The state government has formed a 16-member panel to seek farmers' views.
Farmers from 29 villages of Amaravati region can write their concerns, suggestions or complaints regarding the ongoing political transition.
"Our committee members will further discuss on the queries and suggestions written by the farmers in the forthcoming meetings. The farmers are coming to us and narrating about their problems and we are also considering them," Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah stated.
