Amaravati: Protests Continue Against Multiple Capital Proposal By Jagan Government

As anti-CAA protests rage across the nation, protestors in Amaravati have been fighting for their cause for nearly a month now.



Backed by the erstwhile Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the farmers from the region have been protesting against Jaganmohan Reddy government's proposal of decentralizing the capital, Amaravati.

The state government has proposed to set up Amaravati as the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh.

In 2014, more than 28,000 farmers had pooled their land towards the construction and development of Amaravati.

During his term (2014-19), Naidu had proposed a start-up hub, and three grand structures for the secretariat, assembly and a high court in Amaravati.

The 1,700-acre start-up hub in Amaravati, among other projects, was recently scrapped by the YSR Congress Party government.

The protesting farmers fear they will suffer a financial setback if the capital is moved from Amaravati.

On Sunday, Naidu's wife N Bhuvaneswari said that her family would skip Sankranti celebrations, in view of the ongoing situation in Amaravati.

"Everyone in Amaravati is under distress. At such a time, we have decided that it will not be right for us to celebrate the festival. We have decided to stand in support of farmers and women in the region instead. They are demanding their rights. I request everyone to come forward and support their movement," The News Minute quoted her as saying.