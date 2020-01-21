Andhra Pradesh : CM Jagan's Cabinet Passes Bill To Decentralize Amaravati As State Capital

On Monday, at a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh state government passed two bills to decentralise the state's capital.



The first bill intended to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act, 2014.

The second was the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020.'

Botsa Satyanarayana, Urban Development Minister tabled the Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill, 2020, which essentially means that Amaravati will no longer be the only state capital, as planned by the erstwhile TDP government.



Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, who introduced the second bill, stated that it will focus on providing "decentralisation of governance and inclusive development of all regions of the state of Andhra Pradesh."

According to the decentralisation Bill, the state will now be divided into various regions or 'zones.'



A Board will govern each of these zones. The Bill is vague on the subject of the members of these boards, however, the state government had earlier said that the boards would consist of nine members, including the Chief Minister.

The Bills will be moved in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the capital wasn't being shifted, but two capitals were being 'added' to the state.

He assured that Amaravati will not suffer any injustice.