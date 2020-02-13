UP Police Lathi-Charge AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Family For Celebrating Victory, SHO Deny Claims

The relatives of Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan were allegedly baton-charged by police in Khan's native village, Agwanpur in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, when they tried to celebrate his successful re-election bid from Okhla constituency of Delhi in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Amanatullah Khan defeated Braham Singh of BJP by a record margin of 71,827 votes.

The Hindustan Times reported that the incident occurred shortly after the results announcement on Tuesday evening when his relatives started celebrating his victory.

The police allegedly put an end to the celebration and resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the AAP MLA's relatives and others in the village.

According to Khan's relatives, male cops misbehaved with young girls, pulled one's hair, and compelled her to walk through the streets of the village to assist them in finding the MLA's relatives who had fled after the lathi-charge.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said such incidents in UP were a fallout of what he described as "politics of hate."

"What's wrong if police found my relatives celebrating my victory in the village," he asked.

The villagers claimed that the police ordered to stop the celebrations since Section 144 was issued in the district. Anticipating detention, all the male members left the spot.

A case of violation of Section 144 was registered against 13 named and other unidentified villagers.

AAP MLA's relative Noorullah was mentioned as the main culprit.

Noorullah and other villagers, however, claimed that there was no procession taken out.

They said relatives of AAP MLA Amantullah were distributing sweetmeats and villagers also called a 'dholwala' to celebrate the victory.

The SHO of Parikshatgarh police station, Kailash Chand, denied the allegations.

"They are concocting stories to build false accusations against cops," Chand said.

"The villagers were taking out a procession and we stopped them in wake of Section 144 in the district and no force was applied against villagers," the SHO claimed.

