Jammu and Kashmir: Former PDP Member Altaf Bukhari Launches New Political Party

A new political party has been formed in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory seven months after the Centre scrapped special status of the state.

The new outfit 'Apni Party' is led by former People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Altaf Bukhari, includes members mostly from the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP and Indian National Congress, besides a few from the National Conference (NC).

Bukhari said that the revocation of the state's special status under Article 370 of the constitution will not be part of Apni Party's political agenda. "We are not going to sell moons or unachievable dreams to the people but make attempts to solve their problems," Bukhari said.

"I do not see elections happening anytime soon. It may take at least a year or so. Let us work for the people till then," he added.

The political outfit has emerged at a time when political activities have been restricted in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5. Several veteran leaders of the region's two dominant political outfits, PDP and NC, including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and their rival Mehbooba Mufti have been slapped with Public Safety Act and put under arrest.

Reading out the JKAP's declaration, Bukhari said the party would work for restoring "self-esteem and pride" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir which has been hit by the demotion of an erstwhile state to a union territory.

Taking a dig at the NC and the PDP, Bukhari told journalists that the outfit would be different from other parties as it was not floated by families.

Among the prominent leaders who have joined the party are a former minister and one of PDP's founder Ghulam Hassan Mir, former minister and PDP general secretary Dilawar Mir and former ministers Chowdhary Zulfiqar Ahmad, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Abdul Majeed Paddar, Aijaz Ahmad Khan and Usman Majeed, besides former chief secretary and ex-NC leader Vijay Bakaya.

Also Read: After Seven Months, Jammu & Kashmir Lifts Social Media Ban Till March 17