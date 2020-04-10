UP: Allahabad University Professor Booked For Hiding Travel History To Jamaat Event

An Allahabad Univerisity (AU) professor has been booked for hiding his travel and participation in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation which took place in March, in Delhi.

The professor, Mohammad Shahid, has now been quarantined with his wife and adopted son at a guest house in Kareli since Thursday, April 9.

He has been booked under sections 269 (acting negligently and likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and the sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, in Shivkuti police station on April 9.

According to reports, Professor Shahid is a resident of Rasoolabad and has been associated with the Tablighi Jamaat for a long time. It is alleged that he had also visited Ethiopia sometime back.

When he returned to New Delhi, he reportedly attended the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz from 6 to 10 March.

He came back to Allahabad on March 11. He rejoined and was assigned invigilator's duty in the university during annual exams which were conducted from March 12-16.

He was on duty in the examination hall where around 150 students attended the examinations for five days.

Reportedly, the Superintendent of Police had to extend massive measures to trace all the people he had been in contact with over the last month.

SSP (Prayagraj) Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said, "We are now identifying the students and faculty members who came in contact with the professor. We will also contact the other family members of the professor and those who met him after he returned from Delhi," reported OpIndia.

