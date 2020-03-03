Countries With High Air Pollution Levels Are At Higher Risk Of Kidney Diseases: Study

People living in countries with higher levels of air pollution are at a higher risk of developing kidney diseases, according to a study by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the US. The study said that people living in countries such as China and India which witness severe air pollution might develop kidney diseases.

"As rates of chronic kidney disease rise worldwide, it is important to understand whether and how exposure to air pollution plays a role," said Matthey F. Blue, a researcher from the university.

The findings are alarming especially for countries where particulate pollutant levels are 5 to 10 times higher than the US.

The researchers examined 10,997 adults across four sites in the US who were followed from 1996-1998 through 2016. Researchers estimated the monthly average levels of tiny particles of air pollution depending on the participants' home addresses, reported Business Standard.

The study also points at higher exposure to fine particulate matter being associated with a higher degree of albuminuria, a marker of kidney dysfunction. These fine particulate matters also increase the risk of developing chronic kidney disease over time.



The researchers have said that future studies should check whether efforts taken to improve the air quality provide health benefits, including reducing rates of chronic kidney disease.

According to the Global Alliance on Health and Pollution report, India had the most number of pollution-related deaths in 2017. The World Health Organisation estimates that around 70 lakh (7 million) people across the world die due to air pollution.

