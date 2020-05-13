Air India Headquarters Sealed After A Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19

The headquarters of national carrier Air India has been sealed in Delhi after a staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday evening.

Airlines office has been sealed for two days following the sanitation and fumigation process, the news agency PTI quoted the official. All the staff will now be working from home, including the Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola, the airlines informed.

The employee posted at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road office showed symptoms of high fever which was later subsided with medicines. Later, the staff started experiencing respiratory problems and underwent the COVID-19 test on May 7.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 after he tested positive on Monday evening at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi. The patient is now in-home quarantine.

The airlines also clarified that the five Air India pilots flying who had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, have now tested negative, after receiving the results of the second round of tests on Monday evening. The prior test was speculated to be a case of the faulty testing kit.

Air India has been the only airline carrying out 'Vande Bharat Mission' (May 7-May 15), operating almost 64 flights to evacuate 15,000 Indians stranded in other countries. The staff has been directed to undergo the required tests before operating flights.

