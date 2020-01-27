News

Govt To Sell 100% Stake In Air India, Sets March 17 As Deadline For Bids

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 27 Jan 2020 10:02 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-27T18:01:41+05:30
Govt To Sell 100% Stake In Air India, Sets March 17 As Deadline For Bids

Image Credits: Twitter/@PIB_India, TossHub

The airline whose net loss in the year 2019 had increased to ₹8,556 crores from ₹5,348 crores in the preceding year, has total liabilities of over ₹52,000 crores.

In a fresh bid, the Government of India, on Monday announced its plans to sell the entire stake in the debt-laden national carrier, Air India.

According to the statement issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, the last date for submission of the bids is March 17 and qualified bidders will be notified on March 31.

Currently, the Government of India holds a 100 per cent stake in the national carrier and its subsidiary Air India Express Limited (AIXL) which is the profitable low-cost arm of the carrier flying to short-haul international destinations. The government also holds 50% equity share capital of Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) which is a joint venture that provides ground and cargo handling services.

"The Government of India (GOI) has given 'in-principle' approval for the strategic disinvestment of AI (Air India) by way of the transfer of management control and sale of 100% equity share capital of AI held by GOI which will include AI's shareholding interest of 100% in AIXL (Air India Express Limited) and 50% in AISATS (Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited)," stated the document released on January 27.

The airline whose net loss in the year 2019 had increased to ₹8,556 crores from ₹5,348 crores in the preceding year, has total liabilities of around ₹58,000 crores.

The government, earlier in 2018, had offered to sell 76 per cent stake in the debt-ridden carrier which was a failed attempt and a since successful sale of the airline is crucial to meet the strategic divestment targets, the government is offering its entire stake which will supposedly give complete operational freedom to the new owner.

Additionally, in the earlier attempt, the bidders were expected to take over a debt of ₹24,576 crores and current liabilities of ₹8,816 crores which in total stood at ₹33,392 crores. This time the debt has been significantly reduced to ₹23,286 crores which is backed by the aircraft part of the transaction. The current assets and the current liabilities figure have been made equal for the bidders with the entire working capital and other non-aircraft debt to be retained by the government.

Ernst & Young has been appointed by the government to advise and manage the transaction.

The Tata Group, IndiGo and the Hinduja Group are some of the names that have cropped up with an interest in the Air India proposal.

BJP MP and economist, Subramanian Swamy, in a series of tweets, while taking the Modi government to the task, has threatened to drag the government to court and called the proposal "anti-national."

"This deal is wholly anti-national and I will forced to go to court. We cannot sell our family silver," tweeted Swamy.



Also Read: Growth In Air Passenger Traffic Drops To 3.74% In 2019 From 18.6% In 2018: DGCA

Tags:    Air IndiaModi GovernmentDivestmentIndian Airlines
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Bigo Live: Real-Time Social Media Is The New Dawn Of The Internet Era

ExclusiveBigo Live: Real-Time Social Media Is The New Dawn Of The Internet Era

Watch: Man Beaten For Raising Anti-CAA Slogans At HM Amit Shah

NewsWatch: Man Beaten For Raising Anti-CAA Slogans At HM Amit Shah's Rally In Delhi

Pakistan Hindu Temple Vandalised

NewsHindu Temple Vandalised, Scriptures Desecrated In Pakistan Once Again

Exclusive'Indian Banking Sector Under Stress, Govt Can't Bail It Out': Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Indian Americans Take To US Streets Against CAA On Indian Republic Day

NewsIndian Americans Take To US Streets Against CAA On Indian Republic Day

Govt To Sell 100% Stake In Air India, Sets March 17 As Deadline For Bids

NewsGovt To Sell 100% Stake In Air India, Sets March 17 As Deadline For Bids