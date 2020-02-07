News

Ambulance Driver Ferries Terminally Ill Baby From Mangaluru To Bengaluru Free Of Cost

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 7 Feb 2020 2:24 PM GMT
Image Credit: Public TV/YouTube

The private ambulance driver in Karnataka transported a toddler suffering from heart ailments from Mangaluru to Bengaluru in just four hours and 20 minutes, free of cost.

In a gesture that restores our faith in kindness and humanity, a private ambulance driver in Karnataka transported a toddler suffering from heart ailments from Mangaluru to Bengaluru in just four hours and 20 minutes last week, free of cost.

Saiful Azman, the 40-day-old baby boy, suffers from Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection (TAPVC).

The boy was supposed to be safely transported from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, a distance of 360 kilometres, for open-heart surgery. He boarded a private ambulance fitted with a ventilator on Friday at about 12 noon and arrived at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular science and research in Bengaluru, by 4:20 pm.

While a zero-traffic corridor was created solely for the boy, ambulance driver Haneef Balanja was hailed by people across social media for ferrying the boy free of cost within such a short span of time.

Banjala was felicitated for his heroic act once they reached the hospital.

People across Mangaluru and Bengaluru too paved the way for the ambulance the moment they were informed about the need for a zero traffic.


Also Read: Meghalaya Woman Doctor Drove Ambulance To Help Pregnant Woman

