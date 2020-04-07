'Instead Of Appreciation, Received Punishment': AIIMS Doctors Write To PM Modi

India is now witnessing a steady rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. In light of this, the doctors at various hospitals have been expressing their plight by talking about the shortage of PPE and their uncertain working conditions.

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS has written a letter to PM Modi over healthcare professionals being punished for raising issues related to the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), COVID-19 testing kits and quarantine facilities.

The association even took to Twitter to condemn the targeting of medical workers.

Don't target Doctors asking for PPE: AIIMS RDA writes to the PM to withdraw punishment on doctors who took to social media for highlighting lack of PPEs. Take criticism as a tool for improving care.@PMOIndia@drharshvardhan @AmitShah @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/1HYlkqPJD0 — RDAAIIMS (@AIIMSRDA) April 6, 2020

"We strongly condemn these events and would be really thankful if the government creates a healthy space for debate and discussion to aid healthcare workers rather than ridicule them. All punishments are to be withdrawn and their honour restored," the letter said.



The RDA has said that such actions should be viewed constructively and has urged the government to consider creating a healthy space for debate and discussion to aid healthcare workers.

While admiring PM Modi's strong leadership in handling COVID-19 pandemic the association said that the declaration of lockdown to allow the healthcare facilities and state administration to step up their preparedness was another welcome step.

"This is to bring to your notice that over the last few days, our frontline healthcare workers- doctors, nurses and other support staff- had come forward with their problems and issues related to the availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), COVID testing kits and quarantine facilities, on social media. The officials should view these inputs constructively," reads the letter.

"Instead of appreciating their efforts towards the welfare of their peer and patients, they have received a harsh backlash. In the face of coronavirus pandemic, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that these ''soldiers'' are heard and their opinion respected, rather than humiliating them," the letter added.

"Being an active user of social media for constructive purposes yourself, you can understand the situation of doctors put in this state," the RDA wrote in the letter.

The letter has been signed by the AIIMS RDA president Adarsh Pratap Singh and general secretary Srinivas Rajkumar T, and junior representative Pawan Sinhamar.

Also Read: 'No Evidence Of Coronavirus Being Airborne, Spreads Through Droplets Of Cough, Sneeze': ICMR1