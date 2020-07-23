AIIMS Junior Doctor Donates Blood To Perform Critical Surgery On Patient

A 24-year-old junior doctor at AIIMS, Delhi, donated his blood to a patient who was suffering from septic shock and required immediate surgery for the same.

Dr Mohd Fawaz, who works with the department of surgery at AIIMS said that the 30-year-old patient had come to the emergency on Tuesday and was suffering from septic shock due to infection in the lower left leg.

As there was no blood available in the hospital's blood bank due to the ongoing pandemic, Fawaz immediately stepped up to donate blood to perform the required critical surgery at the earliest as the infection had spread across the patient's leg, The Indian Express reported.

Fawaz said that the patient's wife, was not in a condition to donate blood and there was no scope of arranging a unit of blood in the given emergency

The patient was put on a ventilator for external support and required three-four blood transfusions, he added.

"I wanted to take him to the operation theatre and remove the infected parts so that he can be stabilized. We couldn't wait for his attendants to reach the hospital, so I decided to donate blood and get a few more units from the blood bank," Dr Fawaz told the media.

The patient's haemoglobin levels were extremely low, for which the doctors had to intubate him. Hours later, when the haemoglobin levels finally stabilised, a team of doctors including Dr Fawaz performed the surgery.

Fawaz said the main purpose of any doctor is to save the lives of patients with the best of efforts, especially at a time when it is getting difficult for people to reach out to each other and to the hospital for treatment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

