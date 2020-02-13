News

50% Graduates Remain Jobless, Council For Technical Education Puts A Brake On New Engineering Colleges For 2 Yrs

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 13 Feb 2020 11:39 AM GMT
50% Graduates Remain Jobless, Council For Technical Education Puts A Brake On New Engineering Colleges For 2 Yrs

Image Credit: Zee News

The Council has also restricted the introduction of new courses and will allow the starting of new courses only in emerging disciplines.

After merely six lakh graduates got jobs this year out of a total of 14 lakh seats, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has decided to stop setting up new engineering colleges till 2022, The Times Of India reported.

The Council has also restricted the introduction of new courses and will allow the starting of new courses only in emerging disciplines.

The move was suggested by an expert committee headed by IIT Hyderabad Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy.

During the admission season in 2019-20, every other technical seat in the stream remained vacant, the council noted, adding that nearly 518 colleges were shut down during 2015-19.

India is the second-largest hub of STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) graduates, but it is the world's capital when it comes to engineering capacity.

Out of the total 27 lakh technical seats across the country, which include diplomas and postgraduate courses, only 13 lakh were occupied in the 2019-20 session. The demand for these seats has been reducing every year at a significant rate, and it is likely to remain the same in the near future, AICTE noted.

"The hopeless engineers and sluggishness in the industry are leading to a massive breakdown of technical education in India," said GD Yadav, former vice-chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology.

AICTE, in its recommendations last year, had stated that there should be no further increase in seats in engineering college. It also cited low capacity utilization, 49.8% (Capacity Vs Enrollment), and said that addition of new capacity should be reviewed every two years starting from 2020.

The government had lined multiple engineering colleges, over the past few decades, allowing students, even those who scored a zero in their entrance tests, to get admission in colleges.

As a result, colleges have now become prone to poor quality of teaching, lack of expert faculty and limited to no placements.


Also Read: Unemployment Rate At 7.5% In Sept-Dec 2019, Highest Among Educated Youth: CMIE Data

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
  • Send
    • Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Breaking: Rishi Sunak, Narayan Murthy

NewsBreaking: Rishi Sunak, Narayan Murthy's Son-In-Law, Is New British Finance Minister

UP Police Lathi-Charge AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

NewsUP Police Lathi-Charge AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Family For Celebrating Victory, SHO Deny Claims

Delhi Police Accused Of Using

NewsDelhi Police Accused Of Using 'Toxic Chemical Spray' Against Jamia Student Protestors

Bengaluru Businessman Rams Lamborghini Into Police Kiosk, Poses With A Smile At Accident Site Later

NewsBengaluru Businessman Rams Lamborghini Into Police Kiosk, Poses With A Smile At Accident Site Later

More Than 50% Newly Elected MLAs Have Serious Criminal Cases: ADR

NewsMore Than 50% Newly Elected MLAs Have Serious Criminal Cases: ADR

50% Graduates Remain Jobless, Council For Technical Education Puts A Brake On New Engineering Colleges For 2 Yrs

News50% Graduates Remain Jobless, Council For Technical Education Puts A Brake On New Engineering Colleges For 2 Yrs