50% Graduates Remain Jobless, Council For Technical Education Puts A Brake On New Engineering Colleges For 2 Yrs

After merely six lakh graduates got jobs this year out of a total of 14 lakh seats, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has decided to stop setting up new engineering colleges till 2022, The Times Of India reported.

All India Council for Technical Education Chief Anil Sahasrabudhe to ANI on 50% seats vacant, AICTE bars new Engg colleges for 2 yrs: Committee headed by IIT Hyderabad Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy has suggested this decision&new courses are allowed only in emerging areas pic.twitter.com/3QzmVr387w — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

The Council has also restricted the introduction of new courses and will allow the starting of new courses only in emerging disciplines.



The move was suggested by an expert committee headed by IIT Hyderabad Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy.

During the admission season in 2019-20, every other technical seat in the stream remained vacant, the council noted, adding that nearly 518 colleges were shut down during 2015-19.



India is the second-largest hub of STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) graduates, but it is the world's capital when it comes to engineering capacity.

Out of the total 27 lakh technical seats across the country, which include diplomas and postgraduate courses, only 13 lakh were occupied in the 2019-20 session. The demand for these seats has been reducing every year at a significant rate, and it is likely to remain the same in the near future, AICTE noted.

"The hopeless engineers and sluggishness in the industry are leading to a massive breakdown of technical education in India," said GD Yadav, former vice-chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology.

AICTE, in its recommendations last year, had stated that there should be no further increase in seats in engineering college. It also cited low capacity utilization, 49.8% (Capacity Vs Enrollment), and said that addition of new capacity should be reviewed every two years starting from 2020.

The government had lined multiple engineering colleges, over the past few decades, allowing students, even those who scored a zero in their entrance tests, to get admission in colleges.

As a result, colleges have now become prone to poor quality of teaching, lack of expert faculty and limited to no placements.





Also Read: Unemployment Rate At 7.5% In Sept-Dec 2019, Highest Among Educated Youth: CMIE Data