8 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At COVID-19 Hospital In Ahmedabad, PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives

As the fire broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area at around 3 AM, eight fire engines and 10 ambulances of the fire department were rushed to the site to douse the fire.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   6 Aug 2020 6:11 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-06T11:56:18+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

At least eight people were killed after a massive broke out at a private hospital for COVID-19 patients in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 6. As the fire broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area at around 3 AM, eight fire engines and 10 ambulances of the fire department were rushed to the site to douse the fire.

Five men and three women who were admitted to the ICU ward died in the incident.

Nearly 40 other Covid-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Prime Minister Modi tweeted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoling the loss of lives.

The prime minister said that he has spoken to chief minister Vijay Rupani about the situation. PM's Office has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe which will be led by Additional chief secretary (home department) Sangeeta Singh. The CM has demanded a report on the matter within three days.

CM Rupani also announced an ex-gratia amount worth Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Union home minister Amit Shah also expressed grief on the accident.

