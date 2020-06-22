Ahmedabad: Civic Body Issues Show Cause Notice For To Private Hospital Over COVID-19 Patients Death

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Sunday, June 21, issued a show cause notice to a private hospital in Gujarat for its negligence in treating a patient on time.

The 73-year-old patient who was in critical condition died after an alleged delay by the Rajasthan Hospital in giving him admission. As per the notice issued by the civic body, the patient was forced to wait at the gate in an ambulance of Rajasthan Hospital for approximately 20 minutes on June 18 as staffers took time to open it. They also allegedly took another 10-15 minutes to bring the stretcher.

The patient was rushed to the hospital from another private facility as he was in need of a ventilator. As per the notice, the authorities at Rajasthan Hospital had confirmed the availability of a ventilator in advance.

Ahmedabad corporation concluded that the man could have been saved had he got timely treatment, and he died due to the hospital authorities' dereliction of duty.

The notice issued also inquired why criminal complaint or legal action should not be initiated against the hospital. It also asked why a heavy penalty was not imposed or why no steps were taken to cancel the registration of the hospital on the account of "grave negligence".

As per reports by India Today, the AMC said that it had requisitioned 50% of total beds available in 52 private hospitals in Ahmedabad for treatment of coronavirus patients, including Rajasthan Hospital where 23 beds were assigned for coronavirus patients.

