COVID-19 Cases In Ahmedabad May Spike To 8 Lakh If Doubling Rate Remains Same: Municipal Commissioner

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Friday said that the number of coronavirus positive cases in Ahmedabad might spike to 8 lakh by 31st of May if the doubling rate continues to remain the same, reported the Business Standard.



Nehra took to Twitter today to update that the doubling rate in Ahmedabad has slowed down to 7-8 days from an earlier 3-4 days.

Earlier #Ahmedabad was having a case doubling rate of 3-4 days.



Now we have already slowed it down to 7-8 days



At this rate, we expect about ten thousand cumulative cases by 15th May.



With people's support we can further slow it down to about 10 days. 👍👍 — Vijay Nehra (@vnehra) April 24, 2020

Ahmedabad has reported 1638 COVID positive cases, highest in Gujarat, of which 1459 are active. Gujarat is leading the number of coronavirus positive cases reported after Maharashtra across the country.



"At present, the rate of doubling of cases in Ahmedabad is four days, which means that cases double every four days. If this rate continues, we will have 50,000 cases by May 15 and around 8 lakh by May 31, our target is to bring down this rate to eight days. This will be a very difficult task because very few countries have achieved it", Nehra said on Friday, April 24.

Nehra said that the doubling rate must be brought down before the second lockdown comes to an end on the 3rd of May.

"If we can slow down the doubling rate to eight days, our cases will be only 10,000 by May 15 instead of 50,000. Similarly, the cases will be just 50,000 by May 31 instead of the estimated eight lakh. The way Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is taking steps, we are confident of achieving this with the help of people's cooperation," the municipal commissioner added.

The rate at which India's COVID-19 cases is doubling has slowed to 10 days from an earlier 7.5 days, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on April 24.



