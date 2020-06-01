Ahmedabad: Family Of COVID-19 Patient Cremates Body, Later Informed He Is Alive

In another shocking case, the Ahmedabad Civil hospital was again under the scanner of severe medical negligence amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The family members of a COVID-19 patient were made to believe that he died due to the deadly virus, when the patient's health was improving.

The pain of the patient's family only deteriorated after they received the body of a COVID-19 patient claiming that it was body of their family member, Devrambhai Bhisikar.

Following the guidelines put out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the family did not check or unseal the body bag and cremated it without confirming the identity of the deceased.

It was only after they had cremated the body given by the Ahmedabad civil hospital that they got to know their family member was actually responding to the treatment being given to him at the hospital.

Devrambhai Bhisikar was admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the hospital on May 28 after he showed symptoms of the deadly virus. Family members got to know of his demise on May 29.

At that time, report for Devrambhai's samples sent for COVID-19 test had not returned. However, it was necessary to cremate the body while following all precautionary measures.

However, it was on May 30 that the family received a call from the Ahmedabad civil hospital, informing them of improvement in Devrambhai's health.

Devrambhai's family said that they were still confused about whether their relative is alive or not.

In fact, one of the family member, Nileshbhai, said that when the family contacted the hospital on May 30 after receiving a call about Devrambhai's improving health, they were told that the call made to them could have been a mistake and that their loved one had actually passed away on May 29.

The family called the hospital for the second time and was told that Devrambhai's samples have tested negative for COVID-19 and that his health is improving.

