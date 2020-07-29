Agra Police Bust Sex-Trafficking Racket Operating From BJP Leader's Farmhouse

A sex-trafficking racket operating from the farmhouse of a former BJP district president has been busted by Agra Police.

Local police have launched a probe into the matter. However, the BJP leader has denied any involvement in it.

"I had leased the farmhouse to people who have been arrested in connection with the case," India Today quoted him as saying.

According to Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bablu Kumar, the raid was conducted in the farmhouse as an operation launched by city police to uncover a massive sex-trafficking operation. "Women were first brought to the farmhouse and then sent to various hotels to meet clients," SSP Kumar said.

Nine people, including three women, are being interrogated. Investigators have hinted that some high profile individuals may be involved in the matter, and they are being probed for their roles in the trade.

An FIR has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

The BJP leader in question has accused Agra Police of deliberately framing him as he has nothing to do with the trade at the farmhouse. "I had leased it to Sachin, Vishnu and Vishal Goyal," he added while demanding a fair probe into the case.

SSP Bablu Kumar said, "prima facie the BJP leader knew what was happening at the farmhouse." He added that the media will be briefed about the final outcome of the inquiry soon.

He further said that along with Sachin, Vishnu and Vishal Goyal who had been operating as booking agents, one Vijay and one Ranveer have also been arrested.

Police are yet to issue clarity on the fact that the BJP leader in question was allegedly handed a cut from the booking amount.

Superintendent of Police (city) Botre Rohan Prasad said that some prominent five-star hotels in Agra he claims are promoting flesh trade. "The role of these hotels is also being probed," SP Prasad said.

Mohd Sharif Kale, former Congress secretary from Agra has alleged that the police are aware of hotels that promote flesh trade, but they refuse to take any action because they are also given a cut. "When leaders of the ruling party are openly involved in such dirty business, what could be expected from the police," Kale asked.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 5-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Bludgeoned To Death By Minor Cousin Brother