After Receiving Flak, Visakhapatnam Authorities Remove Teachers Deployed To Regulate Crowd At Wine Shops

The teachers’ unions protested against the north-coastal Andhra district administration’s decision to rope in the school teachers to control the long queues and overcrowding at the wine shops, post the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   8 May 2020 12:27 PM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
After Receiving Flak, Visakhapatnam Authorities Remove Teachers Deployed To Regulate Crowd At Wine Shops

Image Credits: One India

After being criticized for deploying government teachers to regulate the crowds at the liquor shops, the Visakhapatnam district authorities removed the teachers from the wine-shop duty.

According to reports,the teachers' unions protested against the north-coastal Andhra district administration's decision to rope in the school teachers to control the long queues and overcrowding at the wine shops, post the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It came to our notice that some teachers were assigned at the wine shops to help the policemen control the crowds, based on the district police official's direction. But it was only for Monday. According to the fresh instructions of the district collector, all the teachers are taken off all COVID-19 duties," Visakhapatnam District Education Officer told Deccan Herald.

Reportedly, the teachers were positioned outside liquor shops along with policemen and volunteers to monitor the on-ground situation and in some areas, the teachers were tasked to distribute tokens to the customers.

NDTV had earlier reported Assistant Commissioner of the Excise Department, Bhaskar Rao's stance on taking such decision.

"Out of a total 311 alcohol shops in the district, 272 shops are functioning in the district. Due to heavy crowd, government teachers were deployed at wine shops to manage the crowd. The teachers distributed tokens to those who lined up to buy alocohol. Buyers then approach the shops when their numbers comes," he had said.

The publication had also reported one of the teachers complaining about the nature of the assigned work during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am a teacher at Buchaiahpet mandal. This is Mahesh, teacher from Anakapalle mandal. We are paired up and put on duty at this wine shop. Two teachers have been deployed at every wine shop. See, the profession of a teacher means service. We are ready to provide service anywhere. But we are feeling guilty to do our duty at wine shops," said Lakshmi Narayana, one of the teachers deployed on wine duty.

The reports suggest that the teachers and ministers from political parties condemned the government's move stating that persons tasked with educating should not be made to stand outside a liquor shop.

