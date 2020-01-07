News

‘Were Asked To Step Out With Rods, Pepper Spray’: ABVP Joint Secretary Admits Involvement In JNU Violence

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

January 7th, 2020 / 2:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ABVP Delhi Joint Secretary

Image Credits: News18

After the brutal attack on the students and teachers of JNU on Sunday, January 5, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s(ABVP) Delhi State Joint Secretary Anima Sonkar admitted that the members were asked to ‘step out with rods, bars, pepper spray.’

In a panel discussion on Times Now on Monday, January 6, Sonkar also claimed that two members of ABVP were carrying rods in JNU in ‘complete self-defence.’

During the debate, Sonkar was asked to explain why two ABVP members were standing with sticks in hand in a video that had surfaced online. 

“In all the WhatsApp groups, so much panic was spread, so much threatens… calls were given that whenever you are stepping out, step out in groups, step out while you have rods, bars, whatever you get handy, pepper spray, somebody has acid. I have not even heard or seen any case of acid attack or something,” Sonkar said.

She further admitted that two ABVP members were armed at JNU in ‘complete self-defence.’ A video of the discussion shared by the news channel on Twitter soon went viral.

When the anchor asked Sonkar whether she was admitting that the men in the video were from the ABVP, Sonkar said, “Yes, Vikas Patel is our activist. I am not disowning… It’s self-defence, complete self-defence.”

However, she later refused to identify the people in the video and said that she only accepted that a man named Vikas Patel is an ABVP activist.

The National Students’ Union of India also shared the video, saying, “We would like to thank the Joint Secretary of @ABVPVoice, Ms @AnimaSonkar, for publicly accepting that goons behind the #JNUTerrorAttack were from ABVP, which establishes that #JNUViolence is state-sponsored hooliganism.”

On Monday, India TV had put out unmasked images of the mob that barged into the University with iron roads and sticks. Two of the goons were identified as Vikas Patel, an ABVP activist, and Shiv Poojan Mandal also said to be affiliated with the ABVP.

Sonkar’s statements come in stark contrast to the ABVP’s claims that its members were not armed in JNU. They had also alleged that Leftist students were behind the attack.

Also Read: Unmasked Faces Of Mob That Attacked JNU Campus Revealed: Report

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

JNU Masked Mob Beat Professors

‘Masked Mob Was Bloodthirsty, Faculties Were Hit By Rods’: JNU Professor Recalls Horror

Sabarimala Women Activists Pepper Spray Attack

Woman Activist Trekking Sabarimala Attacked With Pepper Spray

Lateral Entry UPSC EC

UPSC Selects 9 Professionals Through Lateral Entry As Joint Secretaries

JNU Sedition Slogans From ABVP

JNU Sedition Row: Ex-ABVP Members Claim Those Raising “Anti-National” Slogans In Video Were From ABVP

Lateral Entry Joint Secretary Post

Govt Receives Over 6000 Applications For 10 Joint Secretary Posts Through ‘Lateral Entry’

Second Marriage Joint Property

Children From Second Marriage Cannot Claim Share In Ancestral Joint Family Property: Bombay HC

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Nationwide Strike On January 8: Nearly 25 Crore People To Protest Against Modi Government’s Policies

News

More Than 3 Lakh ‘Ghost Children’ In Assam’s Government Schools, CM Promises Strict Action

News

Kids Excluded From NRC Will Not Be Sent To Detention Camp If Parents Are In List: Centre To SC

News

Assam: IPS Officer Booked For Sexually Assaulting Colleague’s Minor Daughter

News

‘Were Asked To Step Out With Rods, Pepper Spray’: ABVP Joint Secretary Admits Involvement In JNU Violence

News

Nationwide Strike On January 8: Nearly 25 Crore People To Protest Against Modi Government’s Policies

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.