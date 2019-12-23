News

Clamour For Release Of RTI Activist Akhil Gogoi Booked Under UAPA Grows Louder

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 23rd, 2019 / 6:40 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Aasu Akhil Gogoi Release

Image Credit: Patrika

All Assam Students’ Union chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, who is spearheading the anti-CAA movement in Assam, has asked the state government to release leaders, including RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, arrested in connection with anti-CAA agitation.

“The Cabinet decision had nothing new in it. These are our longstanding demands and we deserve these. The government has announced this now just to appease the protesting groups to defend Hindu Bangladeshi,” The Asian Age quoted Bhattacharya as saying. 

According to Bhattacharya, the government aims at appeasing people and defusing the agitation to protect Hindu Bangladeshis.

The ruling BJP government was slammed by Bhattacharya for arresting pro-dialogue Ulfa leader Jiten Dutta and others who took part in the anti-CAA movement. He demanded that the government drop charges slapped against Gogoi and others, and release them all without any further delay.

Earlier, the Assam Human Rights’ Commission (AHRC) decided to take suo moto cognizance of media reports of alleged atrocities on Gogoi.

“The AHRC has decided to take suo moto cognizance of reports of alleged torture upon Akhil Gogoi, particularly the way he was brought to the court in handcuffs,” The Telegraph quoted AHRC member Deva Kuma Sakia as saying.

Akhil Gogoi’s Arrest

Amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill raging across Assam, Right to Information activist, Akhil Gogoi was arrested from Jorhat district as a preventive measure, officials said. The National Investigation Agency booked Assam-based, Gogoi under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a senior official of the Jorhat administration, Gogoi was taken into custody to ensure that there is no “untoward incident” in the district, or in any other parts of the state by his supporters.

A sit-in outside the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner’s office was staged by Gogoi, the adviser of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS). According to The Print, Gogoi has been booked for “waging a war against the nation”, conspiracy and rioting.

Also Read: Assam RTI Activist Charged For ‘Waging War Against Country’ Amid Protest Against Citizenship Act

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Bangalore Elevated Corridor: Protests By Citizens Grow Louder

My Aunt Gauri Lankesh

#MyStory: “Gauri Lankesh’s Killers Did Not Silence Her But Instead Made Her Voice Louder”

TN: To Meet Nutritional Needs, This Doctor Grows Organic Crops For His Patients

RTI Activists

RTI Activist Shot Dead In Bihar; Victim Was To Be Witness In A Fraud Case Says Police

Delhi Economic Survey 2017-18: City’s Per Capita Income Grows Almost Three Times The National Average

Rajasthan: RTI Activist Nandlal Vyas Released On Bail By Jodhpur Court

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

BJP MP Pragya Thakur Argues Over Preferred Seat On SpiceJet Flight, Delays It By 45 Minutes

Good Governance

Tamil Nadu: Woman Uses ‘Kavalan App’ For Reporting Sexual Harassment, Police Nabs Three

My Social Responsibility

A Mother Shares Her Opinion On How One Can Keep Children Free From Sexual Abuse

Awareness

Curious Case Of Govt Fact-Sheet On CAA & NRC: Partial Truth, Half-Baked Replies, But By Who?

News

Clamour For Release Of RTI Activist Akhil Gogoi Booked Under UAPA Grows Louder

Fact Check

Did PM Modi Lie About NRC, Detention Centres In His Speech At Ramlila?

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.