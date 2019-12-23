Clamour For Release Of RTI Activist Akhil Gogoi Booked Under UAPA Grows Louder
The Logical Indian Crew India
December 23rd, 2019 / 6:40 PM / Updated 3 hours ago
Image Credit: Patrika
All Assam Students’ Union chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, who is spearheading the anti-CAA movement in Assam, has asked the state government to release leaders, including RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, arrested in connection with anti-CAA agitation.
“The Cabinet decision had nothing new in it. These are our longstanding demands and we deserve these. The government has announced this now just to appease the protesting groups to defend Hindu Bangladeshi,” The Asian Age quoted Bhattacharya as saying.
According to Bhattacharya, the government aims at appeasing people and defusing the agitation to protect Hindu Bangladeshis.
The ruling BJP government was slammed by Bhattacharya for arresting pro-dialogue Ulfa leader Jiten Dutta and others who took part in the anti-CAA movement. He demanded that the government drop charges slapped against Gogoi and others, and release them all without any further delay.
Earlier, the Assam Human Rights’ Commission (AHRC) decided to take suo moto cognizance of media reports of alleged atrocities on Gogoi.
“The AHRC has decided to take suo moto cognizance of reports of alleged torture upon Akhil Gogoi, particularly the way he was brought to the court in handcuffs,” The Telegraph quoted AHRC member Deva Kuma Sakia as saying.
Akhil Gogoi’s Arrest
Amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill raging across Assam, Right to Information activist, Akhil Gogoi was arrested from Jorhat district as a preventive measure, officials said. The National Investigation Agency booked Assam-based, Gogoi under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
According to a senior official of the Jorhat administration, Gogoi was taken into custody to ensure that there is no “untoward incident” in the district, or in any other parts of the state by his supporters.
A sit-in outside the Jorhat Deputy Commissioner’s office was staged by Gogoi, the adviser of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS). According to The Print, Gogoi has been booked for “waging a war against the nation”, conspiracy and rioting.
Also Read: Assam RTI Activist Charged For ‘Waging War Against Country’ Amid Protest Against Citizenship Act
Contributors
Written by : Sumanti Sen
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh