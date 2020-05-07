News

Haven't Installed Aarogya Setu App? Now Face Jail Up To Six Months Or Pay Rs 1,000 Fine In Noida

Those found without the app in any public space within Noida or Greater Noida will be held by police and it will be considered a violation of coronavirus-forced lockdown.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   7 May 2020 5:11 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-07T10:59:37+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Writer : Pallavi Mehra
Haven

The coronavirus tracker, 'Aarogya Setu App', has become mandatory for all smartphone users in the districts of Noida and Greater Noida. Those failing to install the app will either face imprisonment for six months or fine up to Rs 1,000. The order also applies to those entering the city.

The app has been made mandatory under the new guidelines issued by police on May 3. Those found without the app in any public space within Noida or Greater Noida will be held by police and it will be considered a violation of coronavirus-forced lockdown.

"All those with smartphones who do not have the application can be booked under Section 188 of IPC. After that, a judicial magistrate will either decide if the person will be tried, fined, or left with a warning." He later adds, "If people download it instantly, we will let them go. We are doing this so that people take the order seriously and download it. But if they do not download it after repeated warnings, we will have to take action," The Indian Express quoted Akhilesh Kumar, the DCP Law and Order, as saying.

Police further made it clear that if anyone complains of not having enough mobile data to download the app instantly, they will be providing them with mobile hotspots so that the app can be downloaded instantly. Police will conduct sudden and surprising checks in crowded areas like market areas and grocery stores.

Also Read: Coronavirus Crisis: Aarogya Setu App Becomes Mandatory For Central Government Employees


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorWriter
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Pallavi Mehra

Pallavi Mehra

contributor

Intern

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian