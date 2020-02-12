Time For Women In Power! 8 Out Of 9 Female Candidates From AAP Win Delhi Assembly Polls

As many as eight out of nine women candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party won the Delhi Assembly polls on Thursday.

The three prominent parties - the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress had a total of 24 women candidates, with the maximum (10) in Congress.

The AAP had given tickets to nine women candidates, while the BJP had fielded five women.

The women candidates from the AAP include Atishi, Rakhi Birla, Bhavna Gaur, Parmila Tokas, A Dhanwati Chandela A, Bandana Kumari, Preeti Tomar, and Raj Kumari Dhillon.

AAP's Atishi was fielded from Kalkaji in place of sitting MLA Avtar Singh Kalka. She secured the seat by a margin of over 11,300 votes. Atishi was initially behind BJP's Dharambir Singh but later emerged victorious.

Dhanwati Chandela, who quit the Congress to join the AAP, secured the Rajouri Garden seat, defeating BJP's Ramesh Khanna by 22,972 votes.



Rajkumari Dhillon, another former Congress leader who joined the AAP recently, won the Hari Nagar seat, defeating BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by 20,000 votes.



AAP's Bandana Kumari secured the Shalimar Bagh seat by defeating another woman candidate, BJP's Rekha Gupta, by 3,400 votes. In 2015, she had secured the seat by a margin of 10,900 votes.

AAP's Preeti Tomar defeated BJP's Tilak Ram Gupta by 10,700 votes to win the Tri Nagar seat. Her husband, Jitender Tomar, had secured the seat in 2015 by 22,311 votes.

Bhavna Gaur of the AAP won the Palam seat defeating BJP's Vijay Pandit. Gaur had won the seat by a margin of over 30,800 votes in 2015.

AAP's Pramila Tokas won the RK Puram seat, defeating BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma by 10,000 votes. She had earlier won the seat in 2015 by a margin of over 19,000 votes.

Rakhi Birla of the AAP retained the reserved Mangolpuri seat with a margin of over 30,000 votes by defeating BJP's Karam Singh Karma.

AAP registered a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls 2020 on February 11, reducing the BJP to single digits.

The election was a battle largely between the AAP and the BJP with 672 candidates, of which 593 were men and 79 women.





Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi Elections Victory Is Mandate For Health, Education, And Clean Politics