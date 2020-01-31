News

Delhi Assembly Elections: After Govt Schools, BJP Targets AAP's Mohalla Clinics Over Poor Infrastructure

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 31 Jan 2020 10:44 AM GMT
Image Credit: India Today, Static Images

BJP president, JP Nadda, on Thursday, tweeted a video claiming that the mohalla clinics under the AAP's regime lack facilities, including medicines and infrastructure.

After releasing videos on the dismal condition of Delhi government schools, which were later proven to be false, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released another video targeting the Aam Aadmi Party's flagship 'Mohalla Clinic' project.

BJP president, JP Nadda, on Thursday, tweeted a video claiming that the mohalla clinics under the AAP's regime lack facilities, including medicines and infrastructure. He posted a two-minute clip wherein Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims to construct 1,000 mohalla clinics.

Sharing the video, JP Nadda wrote: "Kejriwalji, you promised to open 1,000 mohalla clinics every year. Whatever small number of clinics you opened lack even the basic facilities."

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter, retweeting JP Nadda's tweet and saying that after schools, the "health revolution of Kejriwal government has been exposed."

Former cricketer and BJP MP, Gautam Gambhir, wrote sarcastically, "This 'marvel' of AAP's healthcare revolution has ACs, water tanks, empty cabinets intact. Maybe, the medicines have been shifted somewhere! They have definitely taken care of hygiene though."

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had tweeted a video of Delhi government schools claiming they are in 'miserable' condition.

In response to the allegations, the AAP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to impose a 48-hour campaigning ban on Amit Shah for allegedly tweeting a "fake" video of Delhi government schools.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the videos of poor infrastructure in schools are false and that these actions show the Amit Shah's "hatred" towards the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal also said that out of 1,024 government schools in Delhi, BJP found only eight schools with some negligence and even those drawbacks turned out to be false.

The AAP has proudly projected both government school education and mohalla clinics as its major achievements in the last five years.


Tags:    DelhiMohalla ClinicAAPBJPAmit ShahJP NaddaArvind KejriwalGautam GambhirDelhi Schools
