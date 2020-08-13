AAP Suspends MLA Jarnail Singh For Objectionable Facebook Post On Hindu Gods

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suspended former Delhi legislator Jarnail Singh, a day after an objectionable image against Hindi gods was posted from his Facebook account.

The suspended legislator later took down the post after receiving massive backlash on social media, and claimed that the image was mistakenly uploaded by his son during an online class.

"Aam Aadmi Party is a secular party and has no place in the party of anyone who disrespects any religion. The Sikh community is also very sad with his statement because such misfortune against any community is also against the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji (sic)," a statement from the party read.

The decision came soon after Singh gave a clarification on his social media account.



"Yesterday, my little son had taken my phone for his online class. He posted an image which I had deleted. I respect all the names of God Ram, Gobind, Keshav, Sadashiv and follow the principles of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib," a translation of his statement read.

Jarnail Mr Singh was elected an MLA from the Rajouri Garden seat in 2015. He later gave the seat to contest the 2017 Punjab assembly polls from Lambi constituency against Parkash Singh Badal.

