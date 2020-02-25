AAP Leader Murari Lal Jain Dies Under Mysterious Conditions In Uttar Pradesh

An Aam Aadmi Party leader, Murari Lal Jain, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur on Monday, February 24.

Murari Lal, co-in charge of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead under a bridge, about 15 kilometres from Lalitpur.

AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said that Jain had been voicing his concern against corruption through Right To Information (RTI), The New Indian Express reported.

The police, however, cited an accident as the reason for his death but could not explain how the accident took place.

Jain had visited Lucknow to attend a meeting and departed for Lalitpur by Pushpak Express on Sunday night.

The body has been sent for post mortem.

Also Read: More Than 1 Million People Joined AAP Within 24 Hours Of Delhi Win, Party Claims