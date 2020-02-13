More Than 1 Million People Joined AAP Within 24 Hours Of Delhi Win, Party Claims

Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that over a million people from across the country have joined the party within 24 hours of its massive sweep in the Delhi assembly election.



The party that won a mandate for the third consecutive time in the national capital provided a mobile number on which people can give a missed call to join the AAP.

The party's official Twitter handle tweeted: "More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory."





The party claimed that around 11 lakh people across the country joined them within 24 hours of the election result.

The incumbent AAP returned comfortably to the throne, winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly even after a high voltage campaign by the BJP. The saffron party also fielded their big guns such as Union Home minister - Amit Shah, and Prime Minister - Narendra Modi during the campaign.

BJP only managed to win eight seats, a rise in five seats from their tally of three seats in 2015.

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Delhi Cheif Minister on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan. Surprisingly, no chief minister or political leaders from other states have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, congratulated Kejriwal for the victory.

"Everyone in Delhi is invited to come and bless their son, their brother, Arvind Kejriwal and take an oath for a better Delhi," top AAP leader Manish Sisodia said at a press conference along with Mr Kejriwal

