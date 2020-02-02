36 Of 70 AAP Candidates Have Serious Criminal Cases Against Them: ADR Report

According to a report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Saturday, February 1, 51 per cent of the Aam Aadmi Party( AAP) candidates contesting in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, have declared criminal cases against them.

Out of the 672 candidates analysed, 133 (20 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Of this, 104 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them. In 2015, of the 673 contesting the Delhi Assembly Election, 114 or 17 per cent had declared criminal cases against them.

With 42 out of 70 AAP candidates having criminal backgrounds, the party has the highest number of candidates with declared criminal cases against them. Of this, 36 have declared serious cases against them.

26 of 67(39 per cent) candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) are facing criminal charges. Of this, 17 are facing serious criminal cases. Indian National Congress(INC) has 18 out of 66(27 per cent) of their candidates facing criminal charges. Of this, 10 are facing serious criminal cases against them. 12 (18%) out of 66 candidates analysed from BSP and 3(60%) out of 5 candidates from NCP have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The ADR report is based on affidavits submitted by individuals along with their nomination papers, which was taken from the website of Election Commission of India. The report states that, of the 672 candidates contesting this year, 210 are from National parties, 90 are from State parties, 224 are from registered unrecognized parties and 148 candidates are contesting independently.

According to the report, 32 of the candidates are involved in crimes against women and four are facing a case related to attempt to murder. Meanwhile, 20 candidates have already been convicted for various crimes.

In addition, 243(36 per cent) of the total candidates are millionaires, up from 230(34 per cent) in 2015. INC tops the list with 55(83 per cent) of its candidates being millionaires. The average assets per candidate Rs 4. 34 crore. In 2015, the average asset was Rs 3.32 crore.

While average assets of AAP are Rs 15.25 crore, those of the Congress, BJP, BSP and NCP are Rs 11.68 crore, Rs 10.22 crore, Rs 62.67 lakh and Rs 2.14 crore respectively.

The top three candidates with highest declared assets are from AAP - Dharampal Lakra from Mundka (Rs 292 crore), Parmila Tokas from R K Puram (Rs 80 crore) and Ram Singh Netaji from Badarpur (Rs 80 crore)

Furthermore, only 298 (44%) are graduates or above and 16 are illiterate. 340(51%) candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th, 12 candidates are diploma holders and 6 candidates are literate.

The Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled for February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.