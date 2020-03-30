News

[VIDEO] Aaj Tak Anchors Play 'Antakshari' On Air, While Scores Of Migrant Workers Die On Roads

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 30 March 2020 1:50 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-03-30T19:30:45+05:30
Image Credit: Shivam Vij/Twitter

While the country is going through a massive crisis, anchors of TV news channel 'Aaj Tak' focused how to pass time- by playing antakshari on air.

While the nationwide lockdown has triggered a mass exodus of migrant workers, with many of them walking miles barefoot and dying on their way, anchors of TV news channel Aaj Tak chose to focus on showing their audience how to pass time- by playing antakshari on air.

Two anchors can be seen merrily singing Bollywood songs.

The Pandemic

COVID-19 has affected over thousand and killed more than 25 people in India. The country is under a complete lockdown in an attempt to fight the deadly virus.

Lakhs of workers who run food stalls, drive public transport, work in other small businesses fled for their homes in rural India.

Factories and establishments were shut and construction activities came to a halt. Many of the workers who wished to return to their homes, began their long journeys home on foot after the sudden shutdown brought the nation to a standstill.

People in long queues, with bags and luggage were seen walking along the edges of national highways of several states. The sudden reactive measure has had a major impact on the most vulnerable in the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, some migrant workers planned their 36-hour journey on foot with few breaks. A migrant worker was seen crying on getting food after 3 days.

The Logical Indian Take

While migrants are dying on the roads and COVID-19 is claiming lives every day, journalists singing songs in air conditioned rooms throws light on the plight of journalism. in India.

At a time when the entire world is going through a massive crisis, it is disheartening to see those in the field of journalism dismissing the gravity of the issue.

Any news organization's focus right now should be on bringing the struggles of the migrant workers and other disadvantaged people to the fore. It is the duty of media to show the uncomfortable truth.

Good journalism involves giving a voice to those who are otherwise unheard.

Also Read: Employers To Pay Full Wages To Workers, Landlords Can't Take Rent For A Month: Centre Amid Lockdown

